Body found at First Street Beach

MANISTEE — The City of Manistee Police located a body at First Street Beach on Sunday morning.

Law enforcement from multiple agencies were on the scene where the 27-year-old man was located.

Pursuant to the investigation, hazardous chemicals were located at the scene, according to a press release from Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital.

As a precaution, the responders were being evaluated at Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital Sunday night.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Manistee City Police Department at (231) 723-2533. More details will follow as they become available.