DON GREENE: Morgan will protect healthcare, Social Security, Medicare

TO THE EDITOR:

Do you have a friend or family member who has a pre-existing medical condition?

Most of us do. That is why we need to vote for Matt Morgan for 1st District U.S. Congress.

Covering pre-existing conditions is one of the hallmarks of the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare). I don’t want the Republicans to take it away, as they have been trying to do since it was first approved (2010).

I also want to keep Social Security and Medicare unscathed, not cut to pay for the huge tax cuts given to mega rich Americans. Please vote for Democrats to protect these great programs.

Don Greene

Honor