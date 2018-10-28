End of the road: Chips’ historic season closes with playoff loss to Clare

MANISTEE — Nine wins. Zero losses.

For the past two months, Manistee built a reputation of winning. And it was a reputation of historic proportion.

The Chippewas’ undefeated regular season was the program’s first since 1961 and, in fact, nine wins made them the winningest football team in school history.

In the playoffs, however, just one loss would be both their first and last. And Manistee’s magical run came to an abrupt end on Saturday with a 42-28 defeat at the hands of Clare in a Division 5 pre-district postseason game.

Nine wins. One loss.

“It’s not how we wanted to go out,” said Manistee coach Troy Bytwork, “but this team has done so many things that people didn’t think were possible here.

“These were two evenly matched squads today that went at each other until the bitter end.”

Chippewa Field was packed to capacity on Saturday as Manistee kicked off just its sixth playoff appearance in program history, and first since 2015.

While Manistee was forced to punt on the opening drive, the Pioneers set the tone during their first possession by scoring quickly. On their sixth play from scrimmage, quarterback Kaden Kelly connected with receiver Nick Roe for a 54-yard touchdown strike to go up 7-0 at 8:45 in the first.

The Chippewas were quick to respond, though, as they methodically ate up yardage on the ground and capped an 11-play drive with an 8-yard rushing score by Blake Mikula, tying the game at 7 apiece at 4:27.

Clare kept its offense rolling, however, as running back Brenden Sersaw scored his first of three rushing touchdowns on the day with 56 seconds remaining in the first to give the Pioneers a 14-7 advantage.

On the first play of the second quarter, the Chippewas lost a fumble, which eventually led to another Sersaw score to make it 21-7 at 11:21.

“Their running back is legit,” Bytwork said. “He gave us headaches. He’s shifty, he’s tough, and for what they run, he’s the right guy for their scheme. They’re just a good offensive group.”

Not to be outdone, one of Manistee’s most athletic players — senior quarterback Trevor Johns — broke free for a 73-yard run to the end zone at 10:42 in the second quarter to cut the deficit to 21-14.

Johns led the Chippewas on the ground Saturday, running for 160 of their 310 total yards rushing. He also threw for 123 yards on 4-for-7 passing.

Sersaw kept the Chippewas at bay with another rushing score at 9:12 in the second quarter, this time a 43-yard scamper to make it 28-14, which held up as the halftime score after the teams traded scoreless possessions.

The Pioneers opened the third with a six-play scoring drive, capped by Kelly’s 5-yard rushing touchdown to make it 35-14 at 9:27.

Manistee closed the gap again with 1:22 remaining in the quarter as senior running back Bryson Jensen punched one in from 9 yards out. Jensen finished the game with 49 yards on eight carries.

The fourth quarter started with the Pioneers up 35-21, and, after a scoreless spell, Clare got on the board again at 6:25 as Kelly rushed for his second touchdown of the day — on first-and-goal from Manistee’s 1 yard line — to make it 42-21.

With time of the essence, Johns connected with Manistee receiver Trac Allen for 65 yards, which set up a 14-yard rushing touchdown by senior Logan Buren with 5:52 remaining. The score, however, would be the game’s last.

“We were starting to make some bigger plays toward the end there, especially off the edge,” Bytwork said. “I thought we played better in the second half, and we did rattle off some points, but it just wasn’t enough at the end.”

Senior running back Jack Sandstedt contributed to the Chippewas’ offense with 61 yards rushing on seven carries and 52 receiving yards on three catches.

Manistee’s defense was led by Buren, who had 11 tackles, including four for a loss, while Connor Barke had eight tackles (two for loss), Jensen had seven with a sack and Kyle Pefley tallied five tackles (two for a loss).

“They’ve got some good athletes over there, and I knew they would coming into this game,” Bytwork said. “You’re always looking to exploit personnel matchups, but when you get to this level — the first round of the playoffs — and go against a team that has some history and some athletes, those matchups are a little harder to find.

“We didn’t break as many big plays as we typically do, but these kids fought,” he said. “It was athletes against athletes out there, and they got a couple more scores than us.”

While the loss stings in an otherwise flawless season, Bytwork told his team after the game to soak in the energy at the stadium.

“I told these kids to look over at that huge crowd,” he said. “I’ve only lived here for five years, but I imagine what you saw today, as far as people coming out for the game, has been a long time coming.

“This team’s legacy is cemented,” he added. “They are one of the greatest teams to come through this school as a group. That doesn’t change tonight.”