Fall festivities enjoyed at Boos, Brews & Brats

MANISTEE — The streets of downtown Manistee were bustling with activity on Saturday during the ninth annual Boos, Brews and Brats.

Families gathered downtown for a day of fall festivities and family fun, taking part in numerous events organized by the Manistee Elks Lodge No. 250.

After hearing the festival — which was previously hosted by the Manistee Downtown Development Authority — was canceled in September, the Manistee Elks agreed to start planning and hosting the event, within merely 12-hours of finding out the news.

With the success of the festival on Saturday, there is no doubt the event is here to stay.

The activities during the day were all about the kids, beginning with a showing of “Hotel Transylvania 3” at the Vogue Theatre, pumpkin painting at the Happy Owl Bookstore, and a kids costume contest at the Manistee Elks tent on River Street.

Following the contest, children filled the sidewalks downtown for trick-or-treating.

The first annual Port City Organics pet parade and costume contest ensured that four-legged family members would not miss out on the festivities, featuring a variety of pets dressed for Halloween.

Winners for the pet costume contest were:

First place: Little Red Riding Hood, owned by Kasey McBride

Second place: Witch, owned by Karen Haglund

Third place: Pope, owned by Brain Krus

Oldest dog: Sage, owned by Kathy Fenstermacher

Most original costume: Wonder Bread, owned by Ashlee Cebula

Funniest costume: Sonic, owned by Kathy Fenstermacher

The festival finished with the Monster Bash, allowing the adults to show off their costumes with music provided by Sunset Groove.