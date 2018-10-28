FAMILY FUN: Methodist church hosts annual block party for community

MANISTEE — Family fun and Halloween festivities were enjoyed by all who attended the third annual block party at the Manistee United Methodist Church.

Tonya Wolverton, event coordinator, said the community-wide event included live music, food and cider, a fire pit warming station and games.

“It offers an event right in our neighborhood that draws in families from the surrounding area to come in and take part in a family-friendly event,” she said. “Sometimes folks are uncomfortable with entering the doors of a church, so this is a really non-confrontational and friendly welcoming with the purpose of just letting people know we’re here.”

The costume contest was an exciting event that had great participation from all ages.

“Of course there are lots of kids here, but there are just as many adults in costume which is great,” she said.

Wolverton said a part of this year’s success was that there was no rain in the forecast.

“Last year we were inside due to rain, so this is only our second year outside,” she said.

Wolverton felt that it was an ideal weekend to hold the block party, due to the downtown events bringing more people to the neighborhood.

“We’ve invited all of the local schools as well, so it is beyond just our block,” she said. “We’re glad to have it happening alongside Boos, Brews, and Brats. It’s great to see the community out here.”