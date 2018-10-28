Looking Back for Oct. 29

20 YEARS AGO

Sportsplex to go before voters

Voters will decide two ballot issues in the Nov. 3 General Election to determine the fate of a proposed Manistee County Sportsplex. One proposal asks for the issuance of tax-free bonds to pay for the construction of the new complex, and a second asks to provide operational funding for the facility. Both millages must receive voter approval before either can be levied.

60 YEARS AGO

Green is candidate

In next Tuesday’s election, Manistee County will have its first candidate for state senator since 18 years ago. Rural Manistee County has its first candidate in more than a half century. Only twice before in the past 50 years has the county had a candidate for this office, Euretta B. Sweetnam in the 30s, and Joseph J. Piekarski in 1940. Both were from Manistee. Rural Manistee County’s candidate of a half century ago was Augustine W. Farr of Onekama who served in the senate for several terms. Our county’s candidate today is William A. Green of Onekama.

80 YEARS AGO

New chemist here

An internationally known chemical engineer, Dr. E.B. Auerbach, has taken up his duties as technical director of the Rademaker Chemical Corporation at Eastlake. Dr. and Mrs. Auerbach have arrived here from Chicago and will make their home in the Falleen Home. Auerbach will direct chemical plant operation, research and manufacture.

Smith to leave

Arthur C. Smith, reviewing abstractor of the Manistee National Forest purchase unit, leaves Monday to accept a position as internal revenue agent in the treasury department with headquarters in Detroit.

Compiled by Mark Fedder at the Manistee County Historical Museum