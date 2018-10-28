O’Malley, Wiejaczka vie for 101st District House seat

MANISTEE COUNTY — Two candidates are vying for the Michigan 101st District House of Representatives seat in the upcoming Nov. 6 election.

Jack O’Malley, Republican, is running against Democrat Kathy Wiejaczka, both campaigning on the issues to the public before residents head to the polls. Both are newcomers to politics.

The Manistee News Advocate sent questionnaires to all candidates in contested races. O’Malley and Wiejaczka responded within a 250 word limit.

MNA: Please introduce yourself and describe your background, professionally, politically or personally.

O’MALLEY: I am a lifelong Michigan resident. Born and raised in Detroit. I moved north in 1984 to do

Morning Radio at WTCM FM. I held that position for 34 years. I have also worked doing a weekly segment on TV 9&10. In those many years I have had to have a very good pulse on the region and its residents or I would not have been successful. With the TV segment I got to meet real people doing real things in the north. Always looking for the good story to tell and promote our people.

We get enough of the negative. I believe I am a common sense, easy going guy. I have interviewed and listened to people of all political stripes. I think it is important to listen. When you listen, you also know what questions to ask. That’s an important part of it. We may not agree on every topic, but by listening maybe we find some common ground and begin to move solutions forward.

I am married, a father of three. I have two grandchildren. I also have an irrational love affair with the Detroit Tigers. I enjoy a good laugh and try to always see the bright side in things.

WIEJACZKA: As a resident of Empire for the past 37 years, my husband and I raised three children

and own a small family construction business. A lifetime of service to others is demonstrated through my career as a registered nurse, for the past 39 years in many specialty areas such as obstetrics, pediatrics, hospital supervisor, special education school nurse, and currently, as an adjunct instructor at Ferris State University. My professional career encompasses caring and action to promote health, unity and increasing the common good.

As a special education school nurse caring for the emotionally impaired population for 14 years, I have a skill set that includes calmness under high intense pressure and crises coupled with persuasion tactics to successfully solve problems with other school staff. Teamwork leads to success in any setting, whether delivering babies or legislating.

I have actively served my community through my church, American Cancer Society volunteer patient driver, serving on two board appointed seats, and volunteer captain on the Voters Not Politicians petition drive.

In my career as a nurse, it has concerned and frustrated me regarding the disparity in healthcare accessibility in our state. I support a quality affordable healthcare system that prevents bankruptcies and ensures everyone pays their fair share of the cost. I want to live in a state where the profits of health insurance companies are not more important than the suffering of our people.

MNA: What state policies do you support regarding campaign funding and voting rights?



O’MALLEY: Funding a campaign does cost money. I think our system is adequate. I would say that it does bother me that interests from outside the state have been funding and leading the charge on many issues here. I don’t always think they have our state’s interests at heart. So, I am not a big fan of that. Not sure how we curb this, as I do understand the courts have ruled this is a free speech issue.

By way of voting rights, I assume you are referring to Proposal 3 on this year’s ballot. I agree with much of the proposal, such as easier absentee ballots and the like. My concerns center around the integrity of the vote. I believe we do need to have a few steps to proving who you are and where you live. We must have time to make sure you are eligible, and you are who you say you are.

Allowing the registration up to 15 days prior to and then election day could overwhelm our clerks’ offices when they are already busy prepping for elections. This type of rush and confusion could lead to voter fraud. For those reasons, I am not a fan of Proposal 3. Parts of it I like, but it’s all or nothing so I stand opposed.

WIEJACZKA: Michigan has been rated at the bottom of the nation in terms of government accountability and transparency, so I believe we need stronger government ethics and campaign transparency laws, to ensure a sound democracy and the people’s voice in our government. I support a number of bills that Michigan House Democrats have introduced, including personal financial disclosure requirements for candidates; requiring companies and organizations that make campaign donations to comply with the Campaign Finance Act; and prohibiting independent expenditures from companies that receive tax credits from the state.

I also support the repeal of the changes made by the Legislature in 2013 that doubled campaign contributions in Michigan. We need less money in politics, not more.

I support the Promote the Vote proposal on the ballot. Voting should be more accessible, accurate and secure. The Senate recently passed a package of bills that allows for people to securely register to vote online. This is good, but the House passed a bill that would define in law what personal identification documents are allowed when voting.

However, they left out one very important document that low-income people use to prove their identity: municipal IDs. These are offered in Detroit, Washtenaw County, and Kalamazoo. These IDs help low-income residents and those who do not drive to have access to services, and should be allowed. I hope the legislature will focus on making voting secure and accessible for all those who want to take responsibility for our government.

MNA: What measures do you support/propose to improve educational outcomes and accessibility for Michigan students, from early childhood through post-secondary education?



O’MALLEY: Our children are the foundation of our future. This is why, when I get to Lansing, I want to be on the education committee. I want to be on the front lines of the discussion. I think the first thing we need to do is move away from a Washington D.C., Lansing-based focus. I want more control back to local school boards, teachers AND parents. Our system of funding is well entrenched, even thought funding has been increased the last several years, we must get our per pupil funding equal across the state and increased.

I want to see the curtailing of standardized testing and return that time to the teachers to teach. I also am thrilled to see the move back to the trades. We need counselors that have been trained in career-based advice. The Governor’s Marshall Plan for the trades is a great start. Yes, there are students heading to that four-year institution, and we also need to work on ways to reduce those costs, too. Supporting our community colleges is one solid way. Getting more funding there. Also encouraging more dual enrollment at the high school level, where those college credits are paid for the student.

Our early childhood development programs and child care are priorities, as well. Those first five years are so important to get a child on the path to success in education.

WIEJACZKA: As a former special education school nurse for Traverse Bay Intermediate School District, I embrace public education and believe it is the bedrock of a successful democracy as it equalizes the playing field for all Michiganders. Taxpayer funds should not be used for charter schools unless they have the same accountability and transparency as public schools especially regarding publicly elected school boards.

We should make birth to community college education affordable for all Michigan residents. I support two years of debt free community college education and apprenticeship programs that prepare our young people in the competitive job market. This would require these students to complete eight hours of community service per marking period, enroll full-time and earn an acceptable GPA. Skilled trade training needs to begin in junior high school.

Michigan can improve educational outcomes by making school funding equitable throughout the state. Students in rural schools like the 101st district receive less funding per student than school districts downstate, and busing expenses are not a separate stipend but instead are included in the per pupil funding. In the 101st district, many of our students are bused for long distances with this expense paid out of the student fund.

We need to make childcare affordable for all by raising the child care income eligibility and reimbursement rates from one of the lowest in the country to a competitive level. Michigan needs to provide more funding for at risk students, special education students, and career tech students.