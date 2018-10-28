PENNY NELSON: Encourages ‘no’ vote on Proposal 2

TO THE EDITOR:

Have you read the ballot proposal by the “People Not Politicians” supporters? It’s the redistricting proposal — redistricting is done every 10 years with data from the Census.

Have you seen all the criteria that it demands to be followed when forming districts? There are many. And they are complicated.

The commission is to be made up of average people who will need the help of experts of various types to make up the map — which is what our legislators currently use. And there is a process — they start out with at least 10 public hearings across the state with pubic feedback. Then, with the help of “non-partisan” statisticians and other experts, at taxpayer expense, of course, the commissioners each draw up their preferred maps. Once the maps are drawn up and the commission goes through the procedure to pick which ones they prefer, then there has to be five more public hearings. All this has to be done by November of the following year.

That’s a lot of work to get done in less than one year. And then, the maps created by this proposed process can be taken to court by unhappy parties. (We taxpayers would be paying for that.) And for all this we taxpayers would be paying at least 25 percent of what it appropriates to the Secretary of State’s office which for this year would be $4.6 million.

This funding would continue every year that the commission is actively operating though the time it takes to draw and approve the maps until they are defended in courts. I’ve seen maps from commissions similar to this in other states and they don’t look any different from the maps that are being called “gerrymandered”.

Proposal 2 would be a constitutional amendment. That means it would be very hard to change anything about it if it doesn’t work well. Think long and hard before voting yes on this proposal. I think voting NO makes more sense.

Penny Nelson

Thompsonville