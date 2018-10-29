The following news items are reprinted from the Manistee Daily News for the week ending November 2, 1918 and are compiled by Teena Kracht from the newspaper archives of the Manistee County Historical Museum. Read more of her 100 Years Ago column at www.manisteenews.com:



“Eleven new cases, the largest number to be reported within the city for any previous 24 hour period, were on Dr. E. S. Ellis’ books this afternoon, and they comprised his daily report telegraphed to the state health board. This increase is taken not as an alarming indication, but proves that absolute vigilance must be continued in order to prevent the epidemic from gripping the city with the disastrous results which have resulted in other cities.

“The situation out in the county is occasion for the greatest worry to medical authorities. For some unexplained reason the disease seems to be more virulent there than in the more congested limits of the city, and the only cases which have resulted fatally have been reported from outlying communities. [Two deaths were reported from Norwalk: Fred Goodrich, 71, and Mrs. George Goodrich, 35.—ed.]

“Influenza vaccine from the celebrated Mayo Brothers hospital at Rochester, Minn., will be brought into action against the epidemic in Manistee county next Monday.

“This important announcement was made by Dr. James A. King this morning upon his return from Rochester, where he has been studying for the past several days. Dr. C. D. Norconk of Bear Lake accompanied Dr. King.

“The vaccine is the result of the work of Dr. Rosenow, a celebrated specialist, formerly with the Rockefeller Foundation. It is produced from the influenza germs now prevalent, and its use has proved to be an absolute preventative. One injection protected patients from the pneumonia which has been developed by the influenza, and three injections, administered a week apart, make a person immune from influenza or pneumonia for at least eight months.

“Dr. King managed to secure a promise of enough for 2,000 injections, and Dr. Norconk got a similar supply, which he will use in his Bear Lake territory. Dr. King announces that the injections will be given free at his office as long as the supply of vaccine lasts.

“Next Saturday, Nov. 2, has been named by Governor Sleeper Fire Prevention day and City Manager P. H. Beauvais requests that all citizens take occasion on that day to see that they are safeguarded against possible danger from flames. The purpose of this day is to bring before all citizens the need of taking every action which will prevent needless conflagration.

“Mr. Beauvais has outlined the following suggestions which will go far toward making the city fireproof:

“Principal among these is the removal of rubbish and waste from in and around homes, stores factories and all kinds of buildings.

“Next, all heating, wiring, and fire extinguishing apparatus should be examined and placed in proper condition.

“Third, a;; chimneys and furnaces should be thoroughly examined, cleaned and repaired.

“It is the patriotic duty of all citizens to take every measure possible to prevent destruction of foodstuffs, raw materials and finished products of every kind, for in these times of war needs, often they cannot be replaced because of labor shortage.

“Carelessness is the cause of 85 percent of all fires. Be careful.

“An appeal to Manistee youngsters, school children and high school age especially, are asked by city manager P. H. Beauvais to refrain from the customary Hallowe’en pranks this year.

“Soaping windows, changing gates around, obstructing streets and all the other so-called harmful stunts which the younger generation puts on each year, this year will be wholly unpatriotic.

“’Hallowe’en night, has for many years past been looked upon by young and old as a time for perpetrating practical jokes, pranks…. In fact actions that were violations of the law and would be so construed, and violator punished at any other time, have been allowed to pass unchallenged on this night.

“’But times have changed materially, and on this Hallowe’en night we find ourselves, part of a Nation, at war, pledged to everything that will help win the war—we have time for nothing else.

“’Therefore, it is to the younger generation of Manistee, who have shown, by their affiliations with the Boy Scouts, Girl Cadets and every patriotic effort they have taken part in, that they are 100 percent Americans. I make this appeal on behalf of the community in which we live; that you refrain from perpetrating any tricks or pranks that would entail any loss or inconvenience on the part of any one, no matter how small.

“I need not remind you of the scarcity of labor, the scarcity of fats, and the troubled times in which we now live—when actions of yours—that in normal times would be of no particular significance, might now be considered as acts of the enemy and result disastrously to you. If you soap windows, you are not only wasting fats, which are so scarce, but the windows must afterwards be washed and that means labor wasted.

“’I feel confident that your patriotic spirit will assert itself more now, and that this appeal will not fall upon deaf ears—there is going to be no need of special police officers on this night, and that, in itself, will be a saving to the community.

“’By heeding this message and conducting yourself on Hallowe’en night in such a manner that you have worked none of the inconveniences mentioned, you will have performed a real service to the city in general, and have earned their gratitude and thanks.’

“How About Your Women, Mr. Voter?

“’This war could not have been fought, either by other nations engaged, or by America, if it had not been for the services of women.

“’I tell you plainly, as the commander in chief of our armies, and the gallant men of our fleet—that this measure (of woman suffrage) is vital to the winning of the war.’ From President Wilson’s speech before the U. S. Senate.

“The Republican and Democratic parties have endorsed woman suffrage.

“STAND BY MICHIGAN WOMEN. Vote YES of the Woman Suffrage Amendment November 5th.

“The Manistee County Board of Supervisors demonstrated this morning that it is back of President Wilson to the limit when the entire membership signed a loyalty pledge and took membership in the Unconditional Surrender club that is now being organized ini Manistee under the direction of R. W. Smith, president of the Board of Commerce. All the county officials present at the board meeting also signed.

“ALLIES ATTACK ON EVERY FRONT. IN ALL THEATERS OF WAR, HUN IS REELING UNDER HEAVY BLOWS.

“PIERPORT SCHOOL CONVERTED INNTO ‘FLU’ HOSPITAL. RED CROSS TAKES ACTION TO FIGHT EPIDEMCI IN THAT COMMJNITY. PNLY ONE NEW CASE REPORTED TO DR. ELLIS. Situation Seems to be Generally Improved.

“The time to twist the clock back an hour (or ahead 11 hours if you prefer that method) will be at 2 a. m. tomorrow. As was the case when they were turned ahead, however, you won’t necessarily have to sit up until 2 o’clock to turn it back. But be sure to do it before you roll in for the night.

“The board of education, after a conference with the health authorities this morning, decided to keep the schools closed next week, also. This announcement was made today.

“Reports made at the Board of Commerce today show that 221 Manistee citizens have signed the pledge cards of the Unconditional Surrender club. The work is being pushed by J. M. Clifford George O. Nye and Dr. A. F. Hess.

“October 31st is Dollar Day in Manistee!

“The annual fall crop of bargains is ready for the harvest, and reapers from all parts of the county will flock to the city to make their dollar do the work of several.

“One death from influenza in the county and 13 new cases reported within the city, were the epidemic developments over Sunday.

“Tillie Argue, 18 years old, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Argue of Pierport, was the victim. She is the third daughter of that family to succumb to the disease within the past 10 days. Of the remaining members of the family four are still afflicted. Maude and Vita are confined in the temporary hospital in the Pierport school, while the father and his son, Thomas, Jr., are at their home very ill.

“It is understood that none [of the 13 new cases reported] in the city are dangerous.

“The situation within the city is satisfactory and unless there is untoward development this will probably be the last week of embargo in the county.

“In Onekama last night, following the unusual heavy rains, a little snow fell, but Manistee so far has seen noon of the flakes.

“This sort of weather has moved fuel administrator John Beukema to renew his warning for householders to get their coal bins filled. The present reserve supply is large but some of this must be removed from dealers’ yards to make room for additional coal coming in. It is the desire of the administrator and the dealers to have Manistee absolutely fortified against any shortage. This can be done only by the co-operation of the consumers, who by putting in what fuel they can now will make room in the reserve piles for more coal.

“It must be difficult enough to keep clean even the ordinary furnishings and hangings of a home where bituminous is burned, but imagine the added drudgery of the family which also has a white poodle.

“Three more influenza deaths, two from the county and one from the city, and seven new cases within the city, are the outstanding news of the influenza epidemic for the past 24 hours.

“Mrs. Theodore Johnson, 44 years old, died at her home last night at 11:30 o’clock from pneumonia which was superintended by influenza. Her husband is ill with the disease and Miss Rose Friske, a nurse who was attending Mrs. Johnson, is also in bed at the same address, 15 Webster Court.

“Mrs. Johnson is the first Manistee resident to die within the city since the epidemic first struck this section of the state. The condition of her husband is serious, but it is believed he will recover. Miss Friske, too, is in serious condition.

“Benjamin Benson, a farmer living at Parkdale also died last night after a comparably short illness of the influenza.

“Of the new cases reported to the State Board of Health, none of them are regarded as serious by the physicians in charge.

“The final letter of information for the Michigan Inspection Bureau will go forth this evening from the office of the city manager. Since the visit of the two inspectors here several days ago P. H. Beauvais has been busy compiling data, which it is hoped will result in a recommendation for lower insurance rates for Manistee.

“One of the recommendations made to the city was to equip the Seagrave truck with pneumatic tires, and the matter is now under consideration by the commission.

“A clothing conservation campaign will be carried on in Michigan during the week of Nov. 1, the work to be done in the various counties by the home demonstration agents.

“The need for clothing economy was pointed out recently by President Wilson, who in urging the co-operation of the women declared, ‘every woman who practices strict economy puts herself in the ranks of those who serve the nation.’

“Conservation also means proper care of fabrics already on hand, and whenever possible the renovating or remodeling of garments either for the owner of for someone who needs them more.

“Manistee citizenry is responding generously to the call for phonograph records which will be sent to the men overseas by the Red Cross.

“Eighty-nine records have already been received. It is urged that all victrola and phonograph owners go over their stocks carefully and give every record they can possibly do without. All kinds of music will be acceptable, for the taste of the army is as variable as its personnel.

“How early it gets dark these days.

“We could end this war any time; what we are out to do is to end all wars now for all time.

“Traveling salesmen have become atomizer fiends to ward off influenza.

“Dr. E. F. Ellis, city health officer, is confined to his house with a slight indisposition. During the period of his illness his official duties will be looked after by Dr. Szudrawski

“The big ocean-going barge NEOSHO, which has rebuilt in the Manistee shipyards during the past year, is now fully rigged and ready for her maiden voyage.

“The influenza epidemic, which has been causing considerable alarm for the past two weeks, showed signs of abatement during the past 24 hours. During that period acting health officer Szudrawski reported only 5 new cases to the state board of health. As usual the most serious situation is found in the rural districts, but in these sections too an improvement is shown. No deaths were reported.

“There are now about 20 cases in the Parkdale section, the most serious being in the family of Thad. J. Brown. Four members of this family, in addition to a hired hand named Benson, son of Benjamin Benson, whose death occurred Monday night, being afflicted. Benson’s condition is regarded so critical that news of his father’s death has been withheld from him.

“’U. S.’ is short for unconditional surrender.

“Miss Henrietta Curtis has returned from Chicago where she has been nursing Miss Nettie Pietrowski, who was ill with influenza. Miss Curtis is now confined to her home on First street with the disease.

“The annual ‘Dairy Day’ dated to be held at Copemish November 7th will have to be postponed because of the influenza. J. A. Waldron from M. A. C., who was to assist the county agent, is just recovering from an attack of influenza. From all indications the governor’s ban on meetings will not be lifted before this time.

“AUSTRIA AND TURKEY OUT OF WAR.

“Pulled by the diminutive fishing barge WARD S. and pushed by the Ginzel tug THIRD MICHIGAN, the big ocean-going barge freighter NEOSHO, first craft to be constructed in the Manistee shipyards, worked an unwieldy passage down Manistee river to the government pier this morning in the first lap of her voyage to salt water.

“The NEOSHO is the first product of the Manistee Shipbuilding company, and is the former great lakes barge of the same name, reconstructed for ocean navigation.

“While not in any sense of the word a beautiful boat, the NEOSHO looked good to the people of Manistee, as typifying a realization of their hopes for the shipbuilding industry here.

“Very satisfactory.

“The nimble dollar, which for a long has been shorn of its former punching power, is getting an old-time run for its money in Manistee today, with Dollar Day in progress.

“Favored by fine autumn weather, Dollar Day dawned auspiciously and bargain-chasers were astir early taking advantage of the money-saving opportunities offered them by the wide-awake merchants of Manistee. They invaded the stores and gleefully took such wallops as they might at the old General High Cost of Living.

“Vida Argue [of Pierport], 18 years old, died last night at 9:15 o’clock from pneumonia which was brought on by influenza. She was the daughter of Thomas Argue and the fourth girl in that family to die during the present influenza epidemic. Three other sisters… succumbed. Maud, another sister, who is very ill, was removed to her home from [the Red Cross Emergency hospital in the Pierport school] today. It is believed she will survive, as well as her father and younger brother, both of whom are suffering.

“The Red Cross is doing fine work in checking the epidemic and Manistee citizens cannot fail to be deeply grateful. Several active committees have recently organized all of the available nursing help…and Mrs. Frank White is superintending the provision of invalid cookery or preparation of food in the homes where there is no one to look after this.

“Dr. Szudrawski today reported only two new cases to the state board of health, the lowest number sent in for any 24 hour period since the epidemic first descended upon the community. Physicians are reporting the discharge of many patients from medical attention.

“Some mothers of the hill district are planning a progressive Hallowe’en supper for their kiddies this evening, which insures some lively doings in that section.

“Now that the influenza is waning how about opening up a few places of amusement? A good many people are tired of having nothing more exciting to do than watch the weather forecasts.

“Dollar Day today, Hallowe’en tonight. Some combination, calculated to delight old and young.

“An infantile paralysis case has been reported in Manistee county. Henry Rakoniewki, 12 years old, son of a farmer living five miles from the city, is afflicted, and is reported to be in serious condition. He has been paralyzed for the past three weeks.

“P. H. Beauvais, city manager, was called to Detroit suddenly today by the relapse in the condition of his wife who has been critically ill for several months. He left this afternoon. Providing she improves he will continue to Roanoke, Va., on Monday for the national [convention] of city managers.

“October has been such a fine month that we hate to see it go out. We hope that its quota of fine weather was not exhausted, however, and will linger with us for a spell yet.”