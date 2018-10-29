AMANDA ELLIOTT: Choose nurse and educator over radio DJ

TO THE EDITOR:

Ms. Scarlata’s Oct. 24 letter to the editor “O’Malley is the right choice for state representative” is correct that we have a choice for state representative on Nov. 6.

My choice, however, is Kathy Wiejaczka, a nurse, educator and hardworking business owner.

On schools: Kathy spent 14 years as a special education school nurse at New Campus and now teaches nursing at Ferris State University. Her experience in public education has shown her that our schools are forced to do more with less and less. If Jack agrees, as Ms. Scarlata states, that our schools are moving in the right direction, I would have to disagree. Michigan was once among the top for education but now ranks in the bottom 10. Our schools are vastly underfunded, as evidenced by teachers purchasing their own supplies and students using textbooks that have been around a decade. The per pupil rate for our rural communities should not be the same as urban downstate schools. Unlike the letter states, Kathy agrees that parents should have the choice of charter schools, but believes that if they receive taxpayer money, they should be held to the same accountability standards as public schools.

On the economy: Kathy and her husband have owned a small, family-run construction company in Empire for over 30 years. She knows what it takes to run a business and is dedicated to helping small businesses grow. Businesses require quality infrastructure like high speed internet, a trained workforce and housing working families can afford. By investing in education (including job skills training) and infrastructure, we will grow our local economy and our local workforce.

On the environment: Greedy corporations that benefit from our resources should pay their fair share, especially when they threaten our livelihood. Why should northern Michigan families and businesses take all the risk so a Canadian company can threaten our Great Lakes with a 65-year-old pipeline? If you don’t believe our lakes are in danger, just look at the news around Enbridge’s most recent pipeline explosion this month. Second, renewable energy is the way of the future and we must invest in it. It doesn’t matter if you believe in climate change or not, why would you want to pollute more? Why would you want to pay more for gas and energy bills? Why would you want to fall behind every developed country? Sounds to me like greedy oil companies are lining politicians’ pockets again.

So, for me the choice is clear. I will choose the only candidate we can trust to stand up to greedy corporations and actually advocate for the people of our district.

Jack seems to love talking “more local control.” If he believes this, why are the vast majority of his donations from outside our district? A review of his contributions shows large amounts of money from downstate and out of state, and from shady PACs tied to insurance companies, transport companies and the DeVos family.

Amanda Elliott

Lake Leelanau