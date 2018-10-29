DDA names Kaminski interim director, pending council approval

MANISTEE — The Manistee Downtown Development Authority voted on Monday in a special meeting to approve Tom Kaminski, Manistee County’s former controller/administrator, as the interim director of the DDA.

Kaminski retired in February after 31 years in his career.

The former director of the DDA, Tyler Leppanen, who was hired in 2016, served his last day on Sept. 21.

Rachel Brooks, DDA chair, said they are offering Kaminski $25 an hour for his services until a full-time, permanent replacement is chosen. Manistee City Council will need to approve a contract, which has yet to be finalized.

A few details of the contract are currently up in the air, such as maximum amount of hours or pay, work requirements and more. The contract is expected to be ready for council approval at its regular meeting next week.

Brooks, Todd Mohr, Shari Wild, Tamara DePonio and Jim Smith were all at the special meeting.

“I do not, to be honest, have all of the details right now,” said Brooks. “But the reason why I put it on the special meeting is to get it on the city council agenda for approval.”

The DDA is also starting its search in finding a new director. In the past, the search took nearly eight months to find a replacement.

DDA treasurer Valerie Bergstrom said at a past meeting, without a leader, the city has received many unanswered calls, emails and inquiries, which are still being handled. Responsibilities have been divided among DDA board members.

The updated director position is said to focus more on economic development, eliminating the pressure of event planning.

“Valerie and I reached out to Tom Kaminski, our former county administrator,” said Brooks. “What he would do is take on all of the responsibilities that Valerie is doing right now with our financing. He would also help us with the TIF plan. He would not just be doing administrative work, he would be representing the DDA and helping us get the TIF (plan) renewed.”

The DDA board recently posted the job, seeking a “director of economic development” to “administer and manage the economic development activities and marketing of the (DDA).”

In the description, an ideal candidate should have a bachelor’s degree in economic development or a related field; five years of proven economic development experience; a demonstrated knowledge of principles, practices pertaining to at least two of the following areas: urban planning, redevelopment planning, finance, housing development, DDA/TIFA/LDFA/BRA management, grant writing, business development and historic preservation.

A certified economic developer is preferred.

Right now, the position is posted until it can be filled. The first application review process begins on Nov. 23.