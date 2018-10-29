Decorations to highlight Manistee Catholic Central HARVEST Fling

MANISTEE — The transformation is nothing short of phenomenal.

Those entering Manistee Catholic Central to enjoy the annual HARVEST (Helping A Religious Valued Education Shine Through) Fling have always had the “wow factor” in terms of what they find in decorations for this annual event. The decoration process is currently taking place for the 31st annual fundraiser, and those attending on Saturday evening will not be disappointed.

Chairperson Samantha McLinden said everything is coming together nicely for the 2018 event. She added that they still have room for anyone who would like to attend.

“The theme this year is ‘Atlantis the Lost City,'” said McLinden. “They need to come in to the MCC office or the church office on Sixth Street and they can pick up an invitation and put down who they would like to sit with that night. So far we are at about 300 people, and I am shooting to have more than last year when we had 316 people.”

McLinden said they still are looking for a few volunteers for the night of the event, but that committee has been working hard to get everything ready.

“So if anyone would like to volunteer to help that night they should give me a call as they will get a meal and get to be a part of it,” said McLinden.

This year the food is being prepared by Jerry Zupin Catering and it will be featuring pork, cod, chicken, pasta, vegetables, salad and much more.

“There also will be deserts that will be done by Connie Watson, so there will be a whole different array of desserts for people to choose from this year,” said McLinden.

McLinden said the musical entertainment for the event will be different this year as well.

“Last year we used a DJ and everyone liked it, but this year we are having Clear Heels who are a local group,” said McLinden. “So we asked if they would like to play and they are really excited about doing it. They play a little bit of everything. I heard them over the summer and they are really good.”

She said they also want to keep the silent auction items to a reasonable number to allow people the chance to see and bid on everything.

“We have good items and the priests are doing their dinners again which was very popular,” said McLinden. “Father Pablo is doing ‘Paddling on the Platte with Pablo,’ which is for an afternoon of canoeing or kayaking and afterwards

they go for something to eat.”

One of the many things that makes the HARVEST a success every year is the volunteers.

“We have the best volunteers and many of them have worked on it throughout the years and there are great people who are bringing in food for our volunteers,” said McLinden. “This is only our third day of decorating and we already have so much done.”

In charge of decorations this year is Jenny Howes, while Lynn Bringold did solicitations, Lori Fortier is doing the grand raffle Dawn Madsen is doing the Saber Bucks and Jenny Oleniczak is doing the auction items.

Howes said they have some really innovative decorations this year including two that will greet people as they enter the building.

“We will have waterfalls going into ponds on each side of the doors with fountains and real fish,” said Howes. “We have jelly fish that will change colors and light up in the gymnasium, there will be a large mermaid tail (coming down from the roof in the cafeteria) that lights up. There is a underwater city scape of Atlantis across the back wall of the gym.”

She said they will also have a glow in the dark coral reef with black lights to make it glow.

Once again it is expected to be the memorable event that will raise money in the process to benefit the students at Manistee Catholic Central.