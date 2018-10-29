JAMES BATZER: Probate judge must be compassionate, yet stern

TO THE EDITOR:

Election Day will soon be upon us. Voters in Manistee County will elect our Probate Court Judge for a six year term.

The judge of the Probate Court holds a very vital position in Manistee County. In addition to its traditional jurisdiction over trusts, decedents’ estates, guardianships and conservatorships for incapacitated persons and for minors, and involuntary mental health treatment matters, the probate judge also presides over divorce cases involving minor children, juvenile delinquency and child neglect matters as part of the Circuit Court – Family Division as well as some cases in which a personal protection order is sought.

In Manistee County, the probate judge has the entire jurisdiction of a District Court judge. This includes small claims, criminal misdemeanors, the authorization of criminal warrants for arrest, the setting of bail bonds, arraignments on the complaint, search warrants, probable cause conferences, preliminary examinations for felonies, civil suits for less than $25,000 and civil infractions. In short, the probate judge for Manistee County stays busy.

As someone who for 30 years as Circuit Court judge for Manistee and Benzie counties had “supervisory control” under the Michigan Constitution over the Probate and District courts within this circuit, I have a pretty good understanding of the requisite characteristics for a good probate judge.

The probate judge must be interested in law and interested in people. The judge must be both scholarly in law and insightful into people. The judge must be compassionate, where compassion is called for; and stern, where sternness is needed. The judge must be diligent, courteous and patient all day, each day on each case. The judge must be a good listener so that each litigant and each attorney feels that their point of view was fairly heard. A judge must be simultaneously sensitive to people and true to the law.

Our current probate judge, the Honorable Tom Brunner, possesses these requisite characteristics in abundance. Indeed, he exemplifies them. He graduated from law school with honors, and ably and successfully practiced law in Manistee for over 30 years. He has brought his diligence, legal acumen, ethics, integrity, sensitivity, and patience to the Probate Court for Manistee County for the past dozen years. If re-elected, he will continue to do so into the future.

Unequivocally, the Honorable Tom Brunner has my full endorsement for re-election as Probate Court judge for Manistee County.

James M. Batzer

Manistee