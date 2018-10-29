Lakeside Club added to city welcome sign

MANISTEE — Visitors will be greeted by a new addition to the welcome signs at the north and south entrances to the city.

The Lakeside Club recently put up their sign among other community organizations, a process that Peggy Raddatz, club secretary, said has been developing throughout the past year.

“We contacted the Rotary, the Kiwanis and the Lions Club, anybody we could think of to talk about putting our sign up,” said Raddatz. “The Kiwanis were kind enough to let us take their space.”

The Lakeside Club was established in 1885 with the purpose of creating what is now Manistee County Library. The club continues to support various organizations within the county, through funds raised by the bi-annual tour of homes.

The club’s sign was affixed to the north and south entrances to the city, with help from Mick Szymanski, president of the Manistee Lions Club.

“We think it’s important that when visitors first come into Manistee, they see what is one of the oldest women’s clubs in the state of Michigan,” said Jane Kendall, board member of the Lakeside Club. “We wanted to be able to welcome newcomers, too.”