Looking Back

20 YEARS AGO

DEQ shuts down four wells

After several residents in the area of Olson and Pine Creek roads were treated at West Shore Hospital on Wednesday night for exposure to hydrogen sulfide (H2S), Michigan’s Department of Environmental Quality has ordered four wells and a production facility at two sites near the area shut down until further investigation can be completed. The wells and production facility are owned by Michigan Production Company, a Denver-based natural gas firm.

40 YEARS AGO

Brethren royalty

Brethren High School celebrated its Homecoming Friday night with the selection of a Homecoming King and Queen. Crowned at halftime ceremonies of the Homecoming game, the royal couple selected were King David Weaver and Queen Jeanne Kasarkis.

MRA winners

The Manistee Recreation Association (MRA) window painting contest Saturday kept are children busy showing their artistic talents. The contest was divided into three divisions. First place winners for the first through third grades were Stacy Budnik, Tom Adamczak, Michelle Krzyzanowski, and Kim Ware who decorated the Milliken’s window. The children are from Lincoln School. First place in the fourth through sixth grade division went to Jefferson School students Jennifer Schimke, Stefanie Schimke, Maria Gardin and Lisa Gardin who decorated Saylor’s Drug windows. Winners in the seventh and eighth grade division were Manistee Junior High School students Cheryl Roskoski, Pam Bigalke, Wendy Dahlquist and Connie Pachesny for their work on Bill Moore’s store window.

60 YEARS AGO

Fairbrother to Wellston

Rev. Richard Fairbrother and his family have moved here and he has accepted the pastorate of the Wellston Community Church. The community welcomes the Fairbrother family. Besides the Reverend and his wife, there is a daughter Darlene and a son Brian. They have resided in Kaleva for some time where they served the Wesleyan Methodist Church.

Compiled by Mark Fedder at the Manistee County Historical Museum