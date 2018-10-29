MARDA CHAHBAZI :Government ‘can help people who work hard for a better life’

TO THE EDITOR:

I am a Democrat because I believe government has in the past and can in the future help people who work hard for a better life for themselves, their family and community.

It is not all about how much money I have in my pocket, but what kind of society we create.

“… The moral test of government is how that government treats those who are in the dawn of life, the children; those who are in the twilight of life, the elderly; and those who are in the shadows of life, the sick, the needy and the handicapped” — Hubert Humphrey

Marda Chahbazi

Honor