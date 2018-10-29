MDOT seeks input on new state long-range plan’s public participation strategy

LANSING — The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is developing a new state long-range transportation plan (SLRTP), known as Michigan Mobility 2045 (MM 2045), that will establish a vision and priorities for transportation in Michigan for 25 years.

MDOT is releasing MM 2045’s Public and Stakeholder Participation Plan (PSPP) and will be accepting comments through Nov. 30.

Top features include:

• The use of innovative technology that allows MDOT to extend outreach to a larger and more diverse group of Michigan residents in developing MM 2045;

• An attitudes and perceptions survey to ensure the needs and priorities of a representative sample of Michigan residents are considered;

• Scenario planning to present transportation situations to the public in a realistic context to help determine a long-term vision for transportation in Michigan;

• Meaningful and collaborative public engagement, including giving targeted consideration and attention to vulnerable environmental justice populations, marginalized communities and tribal governments; and

• MDOT seeks the opinions of the public, including a large and diverse group of Michigan residents and stakeholders representing groups with an interest or concern for the state’s transportation decision-making process;

To view the plan and provide comments, go to www.michiganmobility.org. Comments also can be sent to mdot-michiganmobility@michigan.gov, shared with MDOT’s social media sites at www.facebook.com/michigandot or www.twitter.com/michigandot, or sent to the following address: Anita Richardson, Michigan Mobility 2045, Michigan Department of Transportation, Van Wagoner Building, 425 West Ottawa St., P.O. Box 30050, Lansing, MI, 48909.