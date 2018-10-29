Near & Farr Friends to host euchre session

ONEKAMA — Near & Farr Friends welcome all who play or want to learn to play euchre at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Greg and Dawn Bower will lead this popular Michigan card game at the Onekama Township Hall.

This is a great chance to learn from those folks who play often, and they will help those not schooled in it to play and enjoy the game. Cards will be provided. Come alone or bring friends. All are welcome and this is a free event.

Near & Farr Friends meets from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Thursdays from at the Onekama Township Hall for fun, games and lectures. Onekama Township Hall is located at 5435 Main St. (M-22). There is no charge to attend the presentation.

Near & Farr Friends is a program of the Portage Lake Association (PLA), a group of volunteers who are dedicated to making the Onekama area a great place in which to live, play and stay.