The new parking lot and the case of the missing teeth

When researching history, many times it is the small, not-so-historical events that are far more entertaining than the bigger events that have happened over the decades.

Take for instance the local circumstances that led to the construction of a new parking lot and, above all things, how it was temporarily connected (by happenstance) with a missing set of false teeth.

By the early 1920s, people were purchasing automobiles at a steady upward rate. Besides the basic positives this provided (i.e. more jobs, easier travel for both short/long distances, an increase in tourism, etc.) it also provided several negatives (i.e. an increase in accidents, an increase in pollution, the wipe out of liveries/stables, a sizeable decrease in railroad and boat traffic, and parking).

With this in mind, River Street was an extremely “hoppin” place in the early 20th Century and never being thought of as to how to handle a mass influx of something like an automobile, the level of traffic and needed parking soon became a problem that required a solution.

In the early 1920s, city commissioners decided to form a parking committee to figure out the aforementioned parking problems that had become so apparent on River Street. During the fall of 1923, city fathers thought they had the matter figured out via the construction of a parking lot that was to be located north of the Masonic Temple on Maple Street.

An article published in the Manistee News Advocate on November 3, 1923 describes the work being done on the new parking ground and the hope that went with it:

“Manistee is to have a city parking lot before the end of the season, according to City Manager John Shields.

“Work is rapidly going forward with dump scrapers and plow on the vacant lot north of the Masonic Temple and it will be put in shape as quickly as possible for a public parking ground to relieve the congestion on River Street due to the large number of cars parked there.

“‘It has become so crowded on River Street that it is dangerous to drive through the street because of the machines backing out of the parking lines,” Mr. Shields said. ‘It is for that reason that the city is building this parking lot and people will be expected to use it.’

“After the lot is thoroughly leveled, cinders will be hauled on and rolled down, thus making it harder and less muddy during heavy rains.

“The project was made possible by Mayor Rademaker, owner of the plot, who gave the city the right to use the place for that purpose.”

Work on the parking lot continued over the next 10 plus days with employees from the Ruggles and Rademaker factory assigned to the construction of the new lot. While not directly working on the parking lot itself, Nels Hansen, an employee of the Ruggles and Rademaker salt factory (formerly located on the grounds of today’s Morton Salt) was busy shoveling ash out of the boilers of the salt plant when he sneezed. All of details on what happened after that sneeze were published in a small article titled, “Nels Hansen saves $50 on parking lot”, published in the Manistee News Advocate on November 15, 1923:

“Nels Hansen, 305 Fifth Street, an employee at the Ruggles and Rademaker plant, is glad that the city is getting its parking lot in shape. It saved him $50.

“Nels shovels the ashes out of the large boilers in the plant and they are carried into the lake by a stream of water which flows under the boilers constantly.

“But it got dusty one day a short time ago and Nels sneezed, sneezing his false teeth into the cinders. Of course the water immediately took them into the tunnel out of his sight and the next day Nels went to his dentist to find that he could get a new set for the reasonable price of $50.”

The article continues to describe the aftermath of Hansen’s sneeze which caused his teeth to dislodge from his mouth supposedly to be gone for good.

“But after the parking lot was leveled off, the crane at the Ruggles and Rademaker plant began to scoop out the loads of cinders (used) for the finishing touches on the lot. The workman leveling them off ran onto something he took at first to be a part of somebody’s skull, but later found was only a set of false teeth.

“Lady luck intervened and Otto Meyers, cashier of the firm, happened along. He knew that Nels lost his teeth and he saw the teeth picked up there. Now Nels has already cancelled his order for the new set and got rid of his indigestion.

“The new parking lot will be completed entirely in the near future, finished and cars being parked there. City Manager John Shields is setting the example by putting his car there everytime he stops in the neighborhood.”

With Hansen’s missing teeth found and the parking lot ready for use a few days later, the masses planning on visiting River Street would finally have a place to park to alleviate the traffic congestion…only once the lot was finished no one used it. Details on the empty lot were published in the November 19, 1923 issue of the Manistee News Advocate:

“The number of automobiles crowded along River Street Saturday night was convincing proof to city officials that the traffic problem is not yet solved in spite of the fact that the new city parking ground is completed.

“It was dangerous as ever to drive down the city’s main thoroughfare Saturday. Shoppers and people going to the show invariably left their machines parked downtown. In the late afternoon and early evening it required careful driving to go through the streets. At the same time the new parking ground was practically empty.

“City Manager John Shields stated that some action would undoubtedly be taken at the city commission meeting Tuesday night to keep automobiles from parking on River Street. The parking lot, he stated, has been built for that very reason and is near enough downtown for any purposes.

“‘I cannot understand why people insist on parking their machines on that street,” Mr. Shields remarked. “It is not only better for the people who are driving through the street not to have so many automobiles lined up there, but it is also immensely better for the owners of the automobiles because the autos are in less danger of being hit by some careless driver’.”

At the next city commission meeting it was decided to table the discussion about local parking issues until the following spring because the “automobile season” was just about over. It was also stated that police would direct traffic to the new lot if people wanted to park their cars away from the main thoroughfare. Altogether, while the new lot did not attract motorists at first, it at least saved a local man from getting a new set of false teeth…let’s just hope he thoroughly washed the old ones off before he put them back in.