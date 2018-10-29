Onekama looks to keep it rolling against Brethren

Following a 22-6 victory over Marion in its 8-player Divison 2 Pre-Regional game, Onekama football will get a second helping of home cooking as it hosts Brethren in the Regional final Friday for a second-consecutive home playoff game.

With a win the Portagers would advance to the 8-player Division 2 state semifinals and become the first team in program history to advance to the third round of the playoffs.

Onekama head coach John Neph expects Brethren to come with an array of offensive formations and knows the Portagers’ defense will have to be in top form to slow down the Bobcats’ offense.

“I know that they run a very diversified offense,” Neph said. “We’re going to have to work really hard at making sure we’ve got a lot of things covered. They have a lot of talented kids and they do a lot of creative things on offense. We’re going to be challenged with what they do on offense.”

Neph knows the Bobcats aren’t pushovers on the other side of the ball, either.

“Defensively, they pursue well and line up correctly on formations,” Neph said. “They do a lot of really good things, obviously — they’re in the second game of the playoffs. We know we’re in for a really tough game.”

The Portagers and Bobcats have shared five regular-season opponents this year, with Onekama going 4-1 in those games and Brethren finishing 3-2. Both teams benefited from forfeit wins over Baldwin.

Onekama’s offense may require some fine tuning to return it to its former potency. Though the Portagers scored 53 or more points in three consecutive games in the regular season, all 22 of its points in Friday’s win over Marion were a result of defensive or special teams plays.

“We were absolutely concerned about our offense after Friday’s game,” Neph said. “We think we’ve worked out a plan to get things better.

“We have to work on some techniques and assignments and make sure everybody knows what we’re doing on every play,” he continued. “Then we have to go out and execute against a real aggressive defense. We were definitely challenged last week and we’ll definitely be challenged again on Friday against Brethren’s defense.”

The two programs share an extensive history, but have not faced off since Week 7 of the 2015 season. The Portagers cruised to a 66-0 win in that game and hold a 40-9-1 record in the 50 games played against the Bobcats.

The Onekama will be playing its second home game in a row Friday. The Portagers played well in the regular season and look forward to playing in front of their home crowd once again.

“The first thing is that we’ve earned it,” Neph said. “And I think that’s a real point of pride for our guys, that we’re able to play another game at home. We want to take advantage of that and we were inspired last week with our crowd. We’re looking forward to that happening again this week. I think it’s a really important thing for our guys to be at home.”

The two teams first played in 1964 in what was the inaugural games for both programs. The Portagers came out on top by a score of 25-13.

While Neph wouldn’t go so far as to say his team was “confident” heading into its matchup against the Bobcats, he feels his team will be well-prepared and is more than capable of extending its season with a win.

“I know that our guys have worked really hard all season long and we want to keep playing as long as we can,” Neph said. “… We feel like we’ve got some really good players and we’re going to work really hard to make our season go as long as we can.”

The game kicks off 7 p.m. Friday at Onekama.

Editor’s Note: A preview of the game from the Brethren Bobcats’ perspective will be published on Wednesday.