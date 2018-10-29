Police continue investigation after body found at beach

Cause of death remains unknown; hazardous chemicals found at scene

MANISTEE — Police say there is no threat to the public, following an investigation into the death of a man found near Lake Michigan at First Street Beach on Sunday.

After hazardous chemicals were found at the scene, all surrounding areas and responders exposed were deemed safe.

Tim Kozal, Manistee director of public safety, said officers were called to First Street Beach when reports of an unresponsive man surfaced around 9 a.m. on Sunday. A couple walking on the beach found the 27-year-old Mancelona man lying on a cot, near the water’s edge.

The man’s car was impounded, and a search revealed chemicals pertinent to the investigation. The man’s identity is currently being withheld.

“We did not know the cause of death, if this was a homicide, if this was a suicide, we did not know,” Kozal said. “Then, in searching the car we located some items that really piqued our interest. In doing research on those, we determined this is something that’s very hazardous and very toxic.”

An autopsy is scheduled to determine the cause of death. However, Kozal said he cannot confirm what chemical was found until reports are finalized.

“Through further investigation, (we) determined the possibly that these hazardous chemicals could have been linked toward the death — we don’t know that for certain until we have the autopsy results,” he said. “Once we do, we will know for certain. But we have a pretty good thought in our heads of what was done.”

At first, Kozal said the officers had no idea what the chemicals were or the possible danger to those in contact.

“There were so many unknowns,” said Kozal. “We did not know. We did not know for a long time. Nothing actually was discovered until the body was removed by a funeral home service for the autopsy.”

Members of the Grand Traverse County hazardous materials team and industrial environmental services experts assessed the area, belongings that may have been exposed and performed any necessary cleaning or disposal.

The Michigan State Police, Little River Band of Ottawa Indians Department of Public Safety and Manistee County Sheriff’s Office, and Manistee Fire Department assisted the Manistee City Police at the scene.

As a precautionary measure, Kozal said emergency responders were evaluated at Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital. One officer was kept overnight, but was released on Monday morning.

All others were released on Sunday night.

“This is very precautionary,” Kozal said. “It was not really symptomatic or asymptomatic of anything, it is because of what was located in the car and the possibility of it being linked to the decedent. Exposure can wind up getting on your clothes, skin and you can start having issues the day after.”

As a result of the decontamination process, he said all uniforms worn at the time were destroyed.

“The officers that were searching the car were the ones who brought it to my attention. Munson (Healthcare Manistee Hospital) was excellent, they established the (decontamination site) outside — they had a multitude of people out there,” said Kozal. “Everything had to be taken off, washed off and then Munson monitored all of them.”

First Street Beach is currently open; Kozal said there never was a threat to the public.

“We did not feel there was any need to do any closures of the beach,” he said. “The biggest thing is, in these types of situations when you have an unknown chemical, things will suddenly spider web out (of control) so quickly that other people could possibly be exposed.”

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information pertaining to the incident is asked to contact the Manistee City Police Department at (231) 723-2533.