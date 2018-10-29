STATE NEWS IN BRIEF

Governor orders flags lowered to honor synagogue victims

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Rick Snyder has ordered Michigan and U.S. flags lowered to half-mast to honor shooting victims at a synagogue in Pittsburgh.

Flags will be lowered on all state buildings and within Michigan’s state Capitol complex beginning Monday through sunset Wednesday.

Snyder’s office says residents, businesses, schools, local governments and other organizations are encouraged to also lower their flags.

A gunman opened fire Saturday morning at the Tree of Life Congregation in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood, killing 11 people. Suspect Robert Gregory Bowers is expected to appear Monday in federal court. Authorities say he expressed hatred toward Jews during the rampage Saturday morning and in later comments to police.

Snyder said in a release that “Michigan joins the nation in mourning the lives lost in Pittsburgh.”

AAA: Michigan gas prices edge up 2 cents to $2.80 per gallon

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — AAA Michigan says average gas prices statewide are up 2 cents in the past week to about $2.80 per gallon.

The Dearborn-based auto club says early Monday the average price for self-serve regular unleaded gasoline is about 27 cents more than at the same point last year.

Overall, AAA notes that prices are lower than a month ago due to demand, winter-blend fuel and falling crude prices. And AAA says they could decline into next week.

Michigan’s highest average was $2.90 per gallon in the Marquette area. The lowest was in the Traverse City area at $2.74 a gallon.

The Detroit-area’s average was about $2.80, down about 2 cents.

AAA Michigan surveys daily fuel prices at 2,800 gas stations across the state.

Officers returned to active duty after death of suspect

BERRIEN SPRINGS, Mich. (AP) — A police officer and sheriff’s deputy are back on active duty after being placed on administrative leave amid an investigation into the death of a malicious destruction of property suspect in southwestern Michigan.

Police in Berrien Springs announced the update Monday. The investigation by Michigan State Police into the death, which occurred following a struggle while the suspect was being arrested, is ongoing.

Police say they responded early Oct. 22 to a complaint and a Berrien County sheriff’s deputy found the man in a parking lot. Police say the man later identified as 51-year-old Jack Clement Lunneen of Berrien Springs resisted arrest and was restrained. Officers called for an ambulance when he appeared to be experiencing medical difficulties.

He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

— From the Associated Press