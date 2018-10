TO THE EDITOR:

Regarding the political cartoon published on Oct. 22 in the Manistee News Advocate: Mr. Stiglich, I am no big fan of Hillary Clinton. That being said, your obsession with her is not only getting tiresome, it is getting downright stalker type creepy. I don’t think we need any more demonstrations of your burning hatred of Mrs Clinton. Get. Over. It.

William C. Knodell

Manistee