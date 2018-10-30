Brethren looks to bring toughness to Onekama

Having already clinched a spot in the playoffs, Brethren’s regular season finale didn’t do a whole lot to boost the team’s confidence.

A sound defeat at the hands of undefeated Au Gres-Sims could have dampened the Bobcats’ spirits heading into the postseason. But the key words there are “could have.”

Not so for these Bobcats.

Brethren bounced back in a big way with a convincing 42-26 victory over Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart on Saturday, which represents the program’s first playoff win since 1990 and second in school history.

“This group has shown their character all season long,” said Bobcats coach JJ Randall. “We’ve had a couple bad losses this year, but they’re so quick to learn from their mistakes and bounce right back the next week.

“And right now, you can just tell these kids want to keep their season going.”

To do so, Brethren (7-3) will have to go through Onekama this Friday as the Manistee County rivals meet in an 8-player Division 2 Regional final at 7 p.m. in Onekama, with a berth in the state semifinals on the line.

Randall suspects his squad will be riding high after opening the playoffs with such a solid performance against the Irish. Brethren brought toughness to the table, he said, and never let up.

“From our opening kick return, we set the tone,” Randall explained. “That first play, we put three red jerseys on their backs, and that was the type of physicality we established for the rest of the way.

“It was the first time all season, I felt, that we imposed our will on an opponent, physically, and maintained that intensity for all four quarters,” he said. “Any time you pick up a win like that — especially on the road in the playoffs — it will build your confidence moving forward.”

But Randall expects the Portagers to be prepared for a slugfest.

“We know this Friday is going to be tough,” he said. “Onekama is a tough, athletic team, but hopefully we can carry that confidence into the game.”

The Bobcats have plenty to be confident about this season, as the runaway West Michigan D League champions and school record-holders for points in a single season.

Brethren has outscored opponents 286-222 this season, but the Portagers (8-2) have made a name for themselves on the defensive side of the ball.

“They have good athletes and they’re fundamentally sound as well,” Randall said. “On defense, they play aggressive and just fly to the ball.”

The Bobcats will have to win the battle in the trenches in order to be successful, he said.

“We matched up against a pretty good sized Sacred Heart team, but we were able to use our physicality,” Randall explained. “If we can maintain that sort of aggressiveness on Friday, we will be just fine.

“If we don’t play physical, then it could be a long night.”