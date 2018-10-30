Brethren looks to bring toughness to Onekama

BRETHREN — Onekama volleyball knew what to expect heading into its Division 4 district quarterfinal match against Frankfort. The two Northwest Conference nemeses squared off at Brethren Tuesday, with the Portagers sweeping the Panthers by scores of 25-13, 28-26 and 25-16.

“The girls were ready, prepared and they wanted this game,” said Onekama coach Linda Elo.

In the first set the teams were tied 3-3 before the Portagers began to pull away. Onekama was up 8-5 when Ella Acton took to the service line and 13-6 before she was forced off it, with an ace, a block by Kaitlyn McGrady and a spike by Sophie Wisniski sustaining the Portagers’ run.

Onekama finished third in the NWC this season whereas Frankfort wound up fourth.

Onekama’s Colleen McCarthy toed the service line with the Portagers enjoying a 22-13 advantage. A block by Sydnee Hrachovina secured the set for Onekama a short time later.

“Frankfort is a good team,” Elo said. “They have some great hitters, great players. Having this game behind us kind of gives us a little bit more breathing room to make it all the way to Saturday.”

Set two was a closely contested affair in which the two teams remained within three points of each other the entire way and there were 11 lead changes.

The score was tied at 26 when a tip by McCarthy gave Onekama the lead, and a thunderous spike by Wisniski gave the set to the Portagers.

“(The key was) just coming out and playing hard,” said Onekama’s Hanna Hughes. “Getting up on them right off the bat and coming out and playing as a team. Just playing strong together.”

The Portagers never trailed in the final set, jumping out to a 5-1 lead and never looking back. Onekama would not be denied, as evidenced by a desperation bump near the service line by McCarthy with her back to the net being mishandled by the Panthers, giving the Portagers a 16-8 advantage.

McCarthy led the Portagers with 13 kills while Wisniski added seven. Hughes had a team-high 28 assists, McGrady had four solo blocks and Acton had 15 serves.

Frankfort cut the deficit to 22-16 late, but promptly served the ball out of bounds, giving Onekama a side out. A spike by McGrady pulled the Portagers to within a point of winning the match before she sealed the deal with a block to punch Onekama’s ticket to the semifinals.

With the win, the Portagers move to 32-2-12 on the season.

Elo was pleased with the way her team played and a slight dip in communication was the only fault she could find in the Portagers’ performance.

“(We need to work on) just talking a little bit more on the court so things go a little smoother,” Elo said. “Their serving was really good. A little dicey in the second game, just a tad bit, but serving was good. Just staying in system and setting up things.

“They just did really well,” she continued. “They played together, stayed together and I couldn’t ask for anything more. It’s a good chemistry team here.”

Onekama advances to play Brethren in the district semifinals. The Portagers swept the Bobcats on Oct. 17.

“We played them just a couple weeks ago,” Elo said. “We kind of have that fresh game, so we’ll be prepared for them.”

Onekama plays Brethren Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at Brethren.