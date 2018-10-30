CYNDI JACOBI: Mother touched by opioid crisis encourages vote for Hauswirth

TO THE EDITOR:

I am writing to express my support for Jonathon Hauswirth for 85th District and Manistee County Probate Judge.

Like many others in our community, our family was directly impacted by the opioid crisis. Too many lives have been lost to the opioid overdose epidemic.

The war on drugs didn’t work; addiction is a disease that should be treated as a disease. Instead of locking up non-violent offenders, drug or sobriety court should be an option. Drug courts are an innovative approach, offering alternative to incarceration or lighter sentences to people who agree to complete drug rehab program.

I appreciate that Jonathon understands that addiction is a disease. One of the many reasons that I support him in the upcoming election is his willingness to explore implementing a sobriety/drug court in Manistee County, to help non-violent drug offenders get into treatment.

I met Jon Hauswirth, chief assistant prosecuting attorney of Manistee County at the 2018 Manistee Opioid Symposium; we served on a discussion panel for the movie “This Drug May Kill You.” I am impressed by his desire to learn more about the opioid crisis, addiction and treatment by attending these local events; the Opioid Symposium and the Opioid Overdose and Suicide Prevention Strategies Event and Narcan (opioid overdose reversal) training.

Jon Hauswirth spoke at an August Overdose Awareness memorial and shared these Centers for Disease Control 2016 Michigan statistics:

• 2,347 people died due to an overdose, more than homicides and suicides combined;

• From 2001 to 2014 there has been a 242 percent increase in hospitalizations due to opioid overdoses; and

• From 2013 to 2015 there has been a 27.5 percent increase in the opioid overdose death rate.

These statistics demonstrate the importance of helping those with substance use disorder into treatment so they can lead a fulfilling life and reduce the rate of repeat non-violent drug offenders.

He co-founded the Manistee Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Response Team and serves as the co-chairman. This group was formed to improve service to victims of domestic violence and sexual assault and provide education on how to prevent these crimes to students, teachers, law enforcement and community members. The team recently sponsored a Domestic Violence Awareness and Prevention event, which was attended by over 700 Manistee County students.

Check out his website jonathonhauswirthforjudge.com/for his impressive qualifications.

Please join me in voting for Jonathon Hauswirth for 85th District and Manistee County Probate Judge.

Cyndi Jacobi

Manistee