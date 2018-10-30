Launch Manistee Network hosts county-wide FAFSA completion event

MANISTEE — All students and families thinking about heading to college are invited to attend the fifth annual county-wide FAFSA Completion event from 3:30 p.m. to 7

p.m. on Nov. 7 at the Manistee Intermediate School District.

Coordinated by the Launch Manistee network, a community leadership initiative of the Manistee County Community Foundation, the event is aimed at providing one to one assistance to all those needing to start, complete, or submit their Free Application for Federal Student Aid or “FAFSA”.

“Completing your FAFSA is the first step college-going students need to take in order to qualify for most types of financial aid but it can be somewhat difficult to navigate alone,” said Hannah Rodriguez, Program Officer – Youth & Education with the Manistee County Community Foundation. “Thanks to the support of financial aid experts from West Shore Community College, Baker College, Northwestern Michigan College, and Michigan Works! students and families can receive the support and guidance they need in completing this important task.”

This event will feature many other community partners who will be sharing opportunities to learn more about planning and paying for college including the Manistee County Community Foundation, Connie Tewes, CPA, and Filer Credit Union, who is generously sponsoring the event. “High School seniors and their families have the option to sign up for an appointment in advance through their school counselor or college advisor but walk-ins are absolutely welcome,” said Rodriguez.

This event has served over 200 students and families since it began five years ago and the Launch Manistee network hopes to continue this support for many more this year.

Those coming to the event should plan to bring their social security number, 2017 tax information for themselves (and for their parents if they are a dependent), as well as their Federal Student Aid (FSA) ID, if they have one. Volunteers will be available to help participants create their FSA ID when they arrive as well.

For questions about the event, contact Launch Manistee at launch@manisteefoundation.org or at (231) 723-1486.