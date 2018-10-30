Local officials express concerns about recreational marijuana proposal

MANISTEE COUNTY — Local law enforcement officials are voicing their opposition to a measure on the ballot which could legalize recreational marijuana.

If approved, Michigan would be the 10th state to legalize marijuana for recreational use.

According to the ballot language, Proposal 1 would impose a 10-ounce limit for marijuana kept at residences and require amounts over 2.5 ounces to be secured in locked containers, and permit retail sales of marijuana and edibles subject to a 10-percent excise tax, dedicated to implementation costs, clinical trials, schools, roads and municipalities where marijuana businesses are located.

It would also change several current violations from crimes to civil infractions.

The proposal aims to regulate marijuana in similar ways as alcohol. It would be illegal for anyone under 21 to purchase or use marijuana, and marijuana retailers and growers would be licensed by the state. It also would remain illegal to use marijuana in public.

Several local law enforcement officials discussed their opposition to the proposal.

“What this proposal suggests is a 10-ounce limit, which is significantly higher than other states that have legalized it already,” said Jason Haag, Manistee County prosecuting attorney. “The amount for most states is 1-ounce and one state with 2.5-ounce, so this a massive increase.”

Haag said that — contrary to some proponents who say it would decrease crime rates — he expects the opposite would be true, citing crime rates in other states that have legalized marijuana.

“We’ve actually found that it would likely increase our case load,” he said. “Although charges for possession would no longer be added to the list, in states where it has been legalized we’ve actually seen an increase in crime due to issues like traffic accidents among other things.”

Haag said if Proposal 1 passes, he foresees several unintended consequences.

“In states where it has been legalized, we’ve seen issues with cartels and such treating the states as a safe haven, creating a black market to sell to states where it hasn’t been legalized,” he explained. “Another unintended consequence is the possibility that insurance rates will increase, and Michigan already has some of the highest rates around.”

Manistee County Sheriff John O’Hagan expressed his strong opposition to the proposal, and felt that it would be detrimental to the community.

“We don’t know what people are smoking, how much THC is in their system, and now these people would be driving. They’re driving semis, school buses, cars and coming to work,” he said. “The statistics show that in states where it is legal, there is increased absenteeism. People have lost their jobs because they can’t pass a drug test, and they’re out there driving on our streets.”

Law enforcers throughout the state have expressed concerns about having no way to monitor amounts of marijuana in an individual’s system, the way that alcohol can.

While some proponents argue that legalization will contribute to the reduction of opioid abuse, O’Hagan cited a statistic that said the opposite was true.

“In one study that I’m aware of, they linked marijuana to opiate usage, and said you were nearly 3 times as likely to use opiates if you have used marijuana,” he said. “The interesting thing on this issue is that, depending on what study you look at, both sides are accounted for. But when you look back at some of the states where it’s legal, their numbers and statistics don’t lie.”

The proposal would create a state licensing system for recreational marijuana businesses that closely tracks with the state’s new system to regulate medical marijuana, which voters approved in 2008.

O’Hagan said recreational usage of marijuana is a separate issue from medicinal use.

“Where else is there a substance that you can use both recreationally and medicinally?” he said. “If it’s a medicine, great, I want that to be there for people who need it and go through the right channels and get it the right way. I’m afraid that this way, anybody is able to grow it, and they’re allowed to have so much of it. How do we police that?”

The Coalition to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol (CRMLA), which formed to support the Yes on Proposal 1 legalization campaign, issued a statement in September after several Michigan law enforcement agencies stated their opposition to the legalization of recreational marijuana.

“We encourage an open and honest debate on this important issue. Unfortunately, that’s not what we see from some who have chosen to confuse the public with dubious or contested statistics rather than discuss facts,” said CRMLA spokesperson John Truscott. “The fact is that marijuana prohibition has been a complete failure and a waste of law enforcement resources – regulation and taxation provide a far better alternative.”

Truscott stated that communities will have control over the ability to regulate or prohibit marijuana businesses, and cited statistics that indicated auto accident rates in Washington and Colorado compared very similarly to states without recreational legalization.

Voters will decide on three ballot proposals in November, with other proposals involving the formation of an independent redistricting commission and a proposal that aims to broaden voters’ access to polls.