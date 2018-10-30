LORI PAWLIAS: Restore the system of checks and balances in this election

TO THE EDITOR:

I have voted straight Republican for several decades. I have been a registered Republican my entire voting life; that is, until the Tea Party consumed the Republican Party.

I feel I now stand nearly alone against the man who would be king. Perhaps you feel it too. I am not a Democrat. I am not a Republican. I am many things. And, I am an American.

I love my brothers and sisters of this great republic we call home and I fight, in the figurative sense, for this democracy to survive. If we continue to despise and disrespect those who disagree with us, we will all fail. A house divided against itself cannot stand.

I believe in life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness for everyone, of every race, every economic level, everywhere. I believe in law and order but in just laws that hold everyone accountable equally.

I believe in my fellow Americans’ right to dissent and to demonstrate peaceably, even against my opinions, even though it would hurt my feelings. The freedom to dissent and peaceably demonstrate are the truest signs of the health of a democracy. Our democracy is dying and many are turning a deaf ear to the cries for help.

We have a president who does not represent what makes America great. He divides us. He enjoys pitting us one against the other. It gives him more power over us. He refuses to represent all Americans and chooses to project our basest instincts to all the world.

A president may pursue partisan policy, he may not stir up hatred and violent passions based on partisan interests. President Trump wants to be the richest, most powerful man in the world. He cares nothing for you or me.

We must make America great again by restoring the system of checks and balances on the presidency. A president is subject to the law. A man above the law is a king.

We fought a revolution to end the tyranny of a king over us. Let us not fight that fight again. Vote against all Republicans for this election. Protest vote against all judges who identify as Republican by not returning them to the bench. The Republicans must get a clear message that we will accept no further attacks on the intent of our Constitution.

Lori Pawlias

Manistee