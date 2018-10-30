New ISD superintendent adjusting to position

MANISTEE — New Manistee-Wexford Missaukee intermediate school district dual superintendent Dave Cox realizes that one of the biggest things to finding success in his position is creating relationships with local districts.

Sometimes that can be a tall order when you are a dual superintendent in two ISD districts that contain 14 school districts. It is the main reason that Cox has visited four of the five (except for Michigan Great Lakes Virtual Academy) Manistee districts and six of the nine Wexford-Missaukee districts.

“A lot of what you do is relationships and how you build those relationships,” said Cox. “Every district and every superintendent is different. I want to grow in terms of relationships and positive thinking and if it gets students moving on to be successful in life, that is what I really want to do.”

Cox was named interim superintendent of the two ISDs in May after former superintendent Jeff Jennette resigned on April 17. Members of the Wexford Missaukee and Manistee ISD boards of education removed the interim title at their October board meetings.

Under the terms of his contract and how he will be paid, Cox will spend one day each week in Manistee and the rest at the Wexford Missuakee ISD.

“That isn’t to say I will not be thinking about Manistee when I am not here,” he said.”I will still be working on things for here when I am over there.”

For the past 27 years Cox has held a variety of educational positions. His most recent were as career tech principal/director at Wexford Missaukee ISD for the past 12 years and prior to that he was at the Mecosta-Osceola ISD for 10 years in a variety of positions.

Cox said he originally didn’t feel he would move in the direction of being a superintendent. However, when the opportunity presented itself following Jennette’s resignation, he was willing to seek out the challenge.

“I had taken leadership classes, superintendent academy classes and things like that, as I was a big believer in if you work hard doors open and things happen,” said Cox. “I love change and I am all about it. Right now we are having all kinds of changes at both ISD districts in being able to support the schools. There are challenges and we need to solve them.”

One of those challenges occurred last spring when the Manistee ISD had to reimburse the Michigan Great Lakes Virtual Academy special education funds that were supposed be funneling through to MGLVA. It resulted in the MISD having to make $300,000 in budget cuts and eliminate some services they previously did for the local districts.

Cox also added that most recently he has focused primarily on career and vocation educational type of programs in his employment and now he has the learning curve in terms of special education and general education programs. He said even though they have good people in place in both areas at the MISD, there still are things for him to learn.

“There are people who are doing those things, but now I have to know more about that when I get questioned or asked,” said Cox. “That is just a unique challenge for me and I am excited about it. It is something different and new.”

The new superintendent said he is eager to learn.

“Everybody I talk to in the world of superintendents said it takes three years to get up to speed, but I want to know those things yesterday,” said Cox. “I take pride when a superintendent asks me something to respond quickly. But I only want to encourage the superintendents in both ISDs to help me help them. I want to be the best ISD superintendent I can be, but I want them to help me because I want to help them. There is a lot of knowledge out there. “

Cox said he realizes there has been some issues with the ISD, but wants to build back the trust and positive relationships with all the districts.

“There is always room for improvement, but I have to be patient because I want everyone to buy into being cooperative, working together, collaborative and working together,” said Cox. “We are not there yet, but we are close.”

He said throughout the state, things like school of choice can make that difficult for ISDs. He said it gets to the point where it gets competitive, and that can be tough when districts compete for students.

Cox said his focus will remain on what they can do to support the local districts.

“We have to determine what we can do to help them,” said Cox. “We have to be collaborative and brainstorm. I enjoy looking at a problem and finding ways around it.”

He said the role of the Manistee ISD will be not any different than any ISD around the state.

“It’s really you are there to support the local districts as best you can, but the state has put so much responsibilities on top of that to insure what the local districts are doing what they should in terms of accountability,” said Cox. “The Michigan Department of Education has kind of thrown that back at us in terms of accounting for the student counts, that the IEPs are in place and that it is being followed, but yet we are supposed to be here to serve.”

One of his many goals will be to better educate the public on what the local ISD does to assist its districts. He said many people don’t understand their role and he wants to make that clearer to the public.

Cox said an area he hopes to expand on in the Manistee ISD is career tech opportunities for local students. He said the potential is great in that area, but he wants to see that expand and take off.

“It’s frustrating that there isn’t a Career Tech Education piece here, but I get it and there are some things I would like to do, but I don’t have those relationships in Manistee yet,” said Cox. “I have them in Wexford as there isn’t a single manufacturer who I don’t have their cell phone number and can call them right up.”

Cox said career tech education can help send some students on to a successful life.

“We need to find that what is after school type of piece and it’s not just about college,” said Cox. What we need here is that business component to show them what is available after school. I really want to work on that group of kids and what we can provide them.”

Cox said he is looking forward to meeting and working with the many different facets of the Manistee County community.