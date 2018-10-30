Police identify chemical found in death investigation

Suicide note found, families evacuated from homes in Antrim County

MANISTEE — Police identified the hazardous chemical found during a death investigation at First Street Beach over the weekend.

Authorities were called to First Street Beach around 9 a.m on Sunday, when a couple found a man lying unresponsive on a cot, near the water’s edge.

Tim Kozal, Manistee director of public safety, said sodium azide was contained in the 27-year-old Mancelona man’s vehicle. His vehicle was impounded, and a search led to the discovery of the toxic chemical.

On Sunday, emergency responders were decontaminated and evaluated at Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital. One officer was kept overnight and released on Monday.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, sodium azide is a rapidly acting chemical that can be deadly when mixed with water or an acid and exists as an odorless, white solid.

Those exposed to even a small amount of sodium azide can show signs of dizziness, headaches, rapid heart rate, skin burns, nausea and more. However, exposure to a larger amount can prove to be fatal.

“Sodium azide when mixed with water releases a toxic gas that can be lethal,” stated Kozal, in a press release on Tuesday. “Consuming the mixture can also be toxic and lethal, as well.”

Sodium azide is best known for its use in automobile airbags, and is a chemical preservative in hospitals and laboratories.

On Monday, Manistee City Police contacted the Antrim County Sheriff’s Office in regards to the investigation.

Antrim County sheriff Daniel Bean said the man left a suicide note, indicating he placed a lock box at the end of his bed. When the man’s parents opened the box, a vial sealed with a cork was identified.

The Mancelona Township Fire Department, Star Township Fire Department and Mancelona Township Ambulance were dispatched to the Lakes of the North area for briefing on the situation.

Crews with the Antrim County Emergency Operation Management, A-1 Hazmat Team and Hazmat from Otsego County were also on the scene.

Three residences in a cul-de-sac were asked to evacuate, including the home under investigation. All three families were sent to the Mancelona Fire Department’s station in Lakes of the North to be monitored for potential exposure.

“The three families from the residences were monitored for approximately two hours,” stated Bean, in a press release. After the monitoring was completed, families were sent home.

The hazmat teams found no signs of danger within the residences.

Members of the Grand Traverse County hazardous materials team and industrial environmental services experts assessed the area in Manistee on Sunday, belongings that may have been exposed and performed any necessary cleaning or disposal.

The chemical found in the man’s vehicle at First Street Beach was secured by an industrial disposal company.

“At this time, there is no threat to the public,” Kozal stated, on Tuesday in the press release.

The investigation is ongoing; the man’s identity has not been disclosed.

Anyone with information pertaining to the incident is asked to contact the Manistee City Police Department at (231) 723-2533.