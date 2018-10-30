STATE NEWS IN BRIEF

University of Michigan enrollment grows on Ann Arbor campus

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — The University of Michigan says its enrollment increased by 1.6 percent this fall, with more than 46,700 students attending classes on its main Ann Arbor campus.

The university says of that total 1,700 in-state students will pay no tuition under the school’s “Go Blue Guarantee” this fall. The Ann Arbor News reports that number is similar to the number of students qualifying for free tuition last winter when the guarantee went into effect.

The university says it saw a 24 percent increase in admissions applications from some of the state’s lowest-income students in the first year since implementing the guarantee.

The school says it reviewed and processed 65,684 applications for admission in the 6,695-student freshman class.

Ex-prosecutor cleared of felony in wrong-way Michigan crash

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A jury has acquitted a former assistant prosecutor of a felony in a November 2016 crash that led to the firing of a police lieutenant and suspension of two other Grand Rapids officers accused of covering up the man’s intoxication.

The Kent County Circuit Court jury found 44-year-old Josh Kuiper not guilty Tuesday of reckless driving causing serious impairment of a bodily function. It found him guilty of misdemeanor reckless driving, a charge the defense already had stipulated to.

Kuiper injured Dan Empson when he hit Empson’s parked car while driving the wrong way down a one-way street.

Telephone recordings released last year revealed Officer Adam Ickes told then-Lt. Matthew Janiskee that Kuiper appeared intoxicated. But Kuiper wasn’t asked to take a Breathalyzer test and wasn’t charged with drunken driving. Ickes was later suspended, while Janiskee was fired.

Schuette cancels TV ads in all markets except Detroit

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Republican Bill Schuette’s gubernatorial campaign is canceling planned TV ads across Michigan in the final week of the race, except in the Detroit market.

Schuette on Tuesday nixed $445,000 worth of ads on broadcast stations in Grand Rapids, Flint, Lansing, Traverse City and Marquette. A planned $441,000 ad buy in metro Detroit is intact.

A Schuette spokesman says the campaign does not comment on ad strategy.

The move comes days after campaign-finance reports showed Democrat Gretchen Whitmer with a financial edge and that Schuette had loaned his campaign $325,000. Whitmer and her allies have been outspending Schuette and his allies on the airwaves.

A poll released Monday by The Detroit News and WDIV-TV showed Whitmer leading 50 percent to 38 percent, with 9 percent undecided.

— From the Associated Press