Two on ballot for Kaleva president seat

KALEVA — Candidates are nearing the end of their campaigns as the November election approaches.

Tony Covell and incumbent Kimberly Somsel are vying for the Kaleva president seat. Neither candidate is affiliated with a political party.

The Manistee News Advocate sent questionnaires to all candidates in contested races with responses under 250 words. Covell did not respond by deadline.

MNA: Please introduce yourself and describe your background, professionally, politically or personally.

SOMSEL: My name is Kim Somsel. I am looking to be reelected as Kaleva’s Village President. I am a mother the three adult children and two granddaughters. I have no special talents, or experience. I love my job, I love representing Kaleva’s residents.

MNA: Why are you running for Kaleva Village President? What qualities would you bring to this seat?

SOMSEL: I love being involved in daily functions. I have to say these last two years I have learned a lot and want to learn more. Because to be involved is an honor. To help make Kaleva a community that works together, to bring the specific issues to the community is working together. Because life in our little village is peace.

MNA: Explain how you plan to address specific issues and/or improve Kaleva if elected.

SOMSEL: I want to encourage the development of sustainable housing. But to retain a rural character. I want to continue the retention of existing business but also encourage start ups and attract new business that would complement and enhance positive attributes to our community character. To assure that I am here for us as a community. Thank you for the opportunity to serve Kaleva’s residents.