Drew Hastings debuts show in Northern Michigan

TRAVERSE CITY — The City Opera House presents comedian Drew Hastings “Stories for Grownups: Volume 1” at 8 p.m. on Nov. 3.

Veteran comedian and humorist Drew Hastings returns to debut his storytelling and selections from his upcoming book.

Drew Hastings is a comedian, a farmer and a mayor. Not necessarily in that order. Whether it’s sales techniques from his stint as a psychedelic drug dealer, gardening in LA, with retired ethnic cleansers, or his brief immersion into Judaism via Holocaust of One, Drew’s readings, as he says, “are a collection of funny, edgy, stories and essays with a Midwest perspective that Garrison Keillor would not recognize.”

COMEDIAN AND STORYTELLER

A veteran comedian and storyteller for more than 25 years, Drew is known as an edgy, intelligent performer in venues across America. His commanding onstage presence puts forth material that is both hilarious and self-deprecating, including observations of the human condition and the declining state of American society.

Drew’s comedy specials, late-night television appearances, and his status as an all-time favorite on the syndicated Bob and Tom radio show have given him a wide following.

Drew has cut his tour dates way back while he completes a long-awaited book, due to be released early 2019. Fans can preview some of the stories via live readings he has recently booked. An audio book is underway also.

MAYOR

Elected in 2012, Drew gave this simple reason for running, “I think this country is going to Hell in a hand basket – I’m not sure we even make our own hand baskets here anymore. I can’t do anything about the whole U.S. but I can do something about the one place I live.”

He won in a landslide, has turned the city around financially and works hard on small-city issues. Drew just won his second term by a wide margin. As Mayor, he’s outspoken, politically incorrect, and passionate about economic development.

FARMER

In 2006, Drew Hastings left Hollywood after 13 years there. Wanting to jump start his creativity and go somewhere completely foreign to him, he opted to go rural and try his hand at farming. At age 50. When asked if it was culture shock moving from Los Angeles to rural Ohio, Drew replied, “You assume that there’s actually culture in LA?”

