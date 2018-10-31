Fun, frights and family: Trick-or-treaters enjoy Halloween events in Manistee County

MANISTEE COUNTY — Trick-or-treaters hit the streets on Wednesday night, enjoying festive parties and collecting candy from local residents in Manistee County on Halloween.

A multitude of organizations, businesses and groups held fun events for kids and parents, including activities for even the adults.

In Manistee, the Trunk or Treat event at Faith Covenant Church featured hay rides, face painting, fresh pressed cider, games, snacks and even allowed kids to collect candy from characters stationed at their vehicles.

The event was held in the church parking lot, which was packed with local families all decked out for

Halloween.

Rev. Paula Frost, children and family ministry, said last year the event had over 400 trick-or-treaters, and this year that number has likely grown. Frost said the Facebook post was widely viewed, and a few hundred people said they were attending.

They even had to make a run for more candy.

“The Facebook post kind of went viral, we had 6,500 people it was shared with and more than 300 people that responded,” she said. “We got more (candy), and we had 150 pounds of candy already. We just want to provide a safe, fun family friendly alternative for Halloween.”

The Onekama Lions Club was another group that held a Trick or Trunk event, allowing parents to not only tick-or-treat with their children, but also participate in fun family activities, all in one place.

Pam Schroeder, Lions Club member, said the Lions Club held other Halloween opportunities in the past, and decided to move the party over to the Lions Den this year.

“We also went downtown with our food wagon and had coffee and donuts for the parents, then the kids started getting in on the hot chocolate and popcorn,” she said. “We decided to bring it here because there is more room.”

The Halloween party featured games, prizes and candy, along with other treats and a costume contest awarded five lucky winners. The first place winner was a sweet baby named Olivia, who was dressed in an elderly woman costume.

Many trick-or-treaters showed up for the event, and enjoyed a warm evening indoors.

Also holding spooky, fun-filled events were the annual Filer Township Parade, Trunk or Treat at the Norman Township Community Center, Trunk or Treat at the Bear Lake Lions Den, Trunk or Treat at First Congregational Church of Onekama, and many more.