Gopherwood Concerts presents Barbarossa Brothers

CADILLAC — Gopherwood Concerts continues it’s 35th season at 8 p.m. on Nov. 10, with a visit from a band described as “Americana wrapped in a brown paper bag.”

Barbarossa Brothers are Drew Pentkowski on guitar and vocals, Loren Kranz on keys and vocals, Scott VanDell on guitar and vocals, Allison Scott on electric bass, and Andy Scott on drums and vocals.

While their biography says they hail from Michigan, one listen to Barbarossa Brothers suggests a musical philosophy with its roots much further south.

Drew Pentkowski and Loren Kranz started out as an acoustic duo in 2012, sharing songs and singing harmony. Bassist Ryan Fitzgerald joined in soon after. After five years as a trio, Ryan decided it was time to move on, and the Barbarossa Brothers, once again a duo, called on a couple friends to round out the sound.

With Loren switching to keys and Drew on electric guitar, the group expanded to a five-piece, adding husband-and-wife drum bass team Andy and Allison Scott, as well as longtime friend and mentor Scott VanDell on guitar. Tapping into a shared love of the blues, gospel and the rhythms of New Orleans, BBros continue to craft their patented brand of ‘bayou folk-rock’.

Through their most recent release, “Holy Water,” the band issues an open invitation to music lovers and festival goers to kick off their shoes and dance.

Fans of The Tedeschi-Trucks Band, Little Feat, and The Wood Brothers will find a lot to love about this band.

Advance tickets are at a cost for adults , for students, and free for children 12 and under (with an adult). Tickets can be purchased at the door. Get tickets also at the After 26 Depot, Toy Town in Cadillac, online at My North Tickets, or by calling (800) 836-0717.

The Gopherwood’s 2018-19 season is as follows:

• The Way Down Wanderers – Jan. 12;

• The Legendary Trainhoppers – Feb. 9;

• Made in Michigan FUNdraiser – March 9;

• Seth Bernard – April 2019; and

• Chris Buhalis (house concert) – May 2019.

Gopherwood Concerts is a small nonprofit group located in Cadillac, whose goal is to bring quality musical entertainment to everyone in the area. For more information about this show, call (231) 846-8383 or visit the Gopherwood Website at gopherwoodconcerts.org.

Gopherwood concerts is affiliated with and funded by the Cadillac Arts Council.