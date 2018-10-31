The Insiders set to play Tom Petty tribute in Traverse City

TRAVERSE CITY — City Opera House presents The Insiders — Tom Petty Tribute Band — will play on Nov. 9, at 8 p.m. The Insiders present the premier Tom Petty Tribute experience, rocking the best of the Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers catalog, from classic hits to fan favorites.

Featuring Max Lockwood, Phil Barry, Mike Lynch, Eric O’Daly, Joe Vanacker and Daine Hammerle.

Facebook fans say, “Not only are the arrangements spot on, you can tell the love and passion this group has for the music they are playing. They give it every ounce of mastery it deserves. Their stage presence is incredible and it is impossible not to sing along. These guys are the epitome of pure musical talent. I can’t wait to see them again.”

The Insiders event at City Opera House was rescheduled from Nov. 10 to Nov. 9. Ticket holders and media were contacted the week of Sept. 3.

Don’t miss The Insiders — Tom Petty Tribute Band. Tickets and information at CityOperaHouse.org

The Raymond James live at City Opera House series is made possible in part by Black Diamond Broadcasting, our generous donors, sponsors, the Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Celebrating 126 years in downtown Traverse City, City Opera House connects people to the arts through entertainment, education and community events.