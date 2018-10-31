Love INC to take on new name, same mission

MANISTEE — Love INC in Manistee will begin the month with an exciting change.

As of Nov. 1, the local organization will be taking on a new name, ECHO His Love, which stands for Everyday Christians Helping Others.

The updated name is following a recent disaffiliation of Love INC Manistee with the national branch.

Robin Paulus, executive director of ECHO/Love INC, said the change has been in the works for three years.

“The Love INC National office started implementing a new formula-based fee schedule for local affiliates, which we felt would impact what we could do for the community,” she said.

Paulus said the fee schedule meant less money would stay in the community, and as a small organization it would begin to interfere with the services they offer.

“Every time the question came up of what to stop doing, we looked at all of our resources and saw that there was nothing we could stop doing,” she said. “Everything is so important to the community.”

Although the group will be disaffiliated from Love INC National, Paulus said the name will be the only thing to change.

“While Love INC is a national organization, each local branch is its own 501(c)3,” she explained. “We had to update our name and change our bylaws to reflect the name change, but the community will see no difference in the services we offer.”

The name was based on a theme “ECHO His Love” that the group had chosen a few years ago.

“Each year, we have sort of a theme we choose and this year has been ‘Plowing through 2018,'” she said. “It has been true, because we’ve had so many changes. We moved our office building, we moved our storefront, and we filled in the needs that the closing of Salvation Army left.”

The new name was put to a vote in their local office, and Paulus said there was almost unanimous support for ECHO (Everyday Christians Helping Others) His Love.

“It rings true for us, because we really are just everyday Christians helping others,” she said. “We hope this change allows us to keep all of the resources in the community.”

Other affiliates of the local branch of ECHO/Love INC will continue to provide services to the community.

“The only thing that will be different is our name,” said Lisa Clarke, family services director of ECHO/Love INC. “We are still going to do the exact same work to try and reach the same groups of people to help make a difference in their lives.”

Clarke said she hopes people continue to support the organization by volunteering to help with local resources such as Safe Harbor.

“People have come out in the community to support Love INC, and I think it will be the same way for ECHO,” she said. “I think people love what Safe Harbor does, regardless of what name is underneath it.”

Those interested in volunteering for the variety of services that ECHO His Name/Love INC offers can call (231) 723-6613.