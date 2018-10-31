Travelers reminded to renew their tabs, licenses before heading south

LANSING — Secretary of State Ruth Johnson reminded residents heading south for the winter to renew their driver’s licenses and plates before leaving Michigan.

“Before you travel, make sure your driver’s license and license plate tabs are up to date,” Johnson said. “We offer several options for renewing that make it quick and easy. And, if your license or tabs are due to expire while you are gone, you can renew them early and not have to worry about it later.”

People can renew plates for individually owned or leased cars, pickup trucks, vans and motorcycles up to six months before they expire. They can renew early online at www.ExpressSOS.com or at a Secretary of State office even if they have not received their renewal information in the mail. License plate tabs will arrive by mail within two weeks. Company-owned passenger plates cannot be renewed early.

Driver’s licenses and state ID cards can be renewed up to a year in advance. Motorists also have the option of obtaining a REAL ID-compliant license or state ID card at no extra cost when renewing. Certain paperwork is required, so drivers are encouraged to check the Secretary of State website or call the Department of State Information Center at 888-SOS-MICH (767-6424) for more details.