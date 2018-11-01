BLAINE TWP. — Blaine Christian Church, 7018 Putney Road (corner of Joyfield and Putney Roads), invites all the women in our area to come to the church for their Annual Women’s Retreat on Nov. 17.

The retreat begins at 8:45 a.m. and will conclude at 1 p.m. after lunch is provided. There is a small fee to cover the cost of the retreat.

The theme of the retreat is “FEARLESS: It’s Time To Lay Aside That Fear And Step Into The Life You Were Made For,” based on the New Testament verse found in 2nd Timothy 1:7.

Special speaker, Lee Nienhuis, is passionate and sincere, and she has a contagious belief that God’s Word still transforms lives today. She has been engaging people through God’s Word for almost two decades.

Please call the church at (231) 352-9148 by the deadline of Nov. 11 to RSVP to insure enough food is available for lunch. When you call, let the church know if you need child care.

You and your family are welcome to get to know our church family on Sunday mornings at 8:30 a.m. (contemporary service), or at 11 a.m. (blended service). Separate activities, through “Kid’s Kare,” are provided at each service for children 3 – 6 years old. Sunday School classes for children 2 years old through adults meet at 9:45 a.m.

If you have any questions, need directions or cost information, please call the church, (231) 352-9148, or email blainechurch@gmail.com, or check the church’s website: www.blainechristianchurch.org.