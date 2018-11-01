Candy donation provides ‘Treats for Troops’

MANISTEE — Today is the last day to cut back on the Halloween candy haul by donating to the “Treats for Troops” program.

Julie Mueller, Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital marketing director, said the program is a

partnership between the Northern Michigan Diabetes Initiative and Munson Healthcare Hospital.

“This is Manistee Hospital’s second year participating, but some Munson affiliates have been doing it for a number of years,” she said.

Last year, Munson Healthcare Hospital collected a total of 1,150 pounds of candy, with about 180 pounds coming from Manistee.

“We then distribute it to veterans organizations who send what can be sent overseas to troops, and the stuff that is too ‘melty’ gets distributed to local veterans,” said Mueller. “At Manistee Hospital last year, we had family members of hospital employees who were serving overseas and we sent them directly to their unit.”

Mueller said the candy donation program benefits children and adults alike by lightening the sugar load from extra Halloween candy.

“It helps keep our kids and frankly their parents from over-indulging in the Halloween candy, and it provides a nice treat to those who are serving our country and putting their lives on the line for all of us,” she said. “We encourage everyone to drop off their leftovers.”

The donation drop-off locations opened on Thursday, and will continue until 5 p.m. today. Locations include:

PRIMARY CARE

1400 E. Parkdale Ave., Manistee

Fri, Nov. 2

8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

FAMILY CARE

1391 E. Parkdale Ave., Manistee

Fri, Nov. 2

8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

HOSPITAL REGISTRATION

1465 E. Parkdale Ave., Manistee

Fri, Nov. 2

8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.