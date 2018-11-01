Civil War reenactors to take part in Veteran’s Day ceremony

FREE SOIL — In honor of Veteran’s Day, the Michigan 2nd Cavalry Civil War reenactors will be returning on Nov. 11.

There will be a presentation of the American flag, and patriotic music during mass including Taps.

The ceremony will be in memory for all those who served and died for our freedom.

There will be mass at 8 a.m. at St. Bernard Church (5734 W 10 1/2 Mile Rd) in Irons and again at 10 a.m. at St. John Cantius Church (2845 E. Michigan St.) in Free Soil.

We strongly suggest you come early for seating. St. Bernard Church is a much larger church with seating up to 400.

Meet and greet with these living history reenactors before and after the mass. They will be the greeters, ushers, gift bearer, readers, Eucharist ministers and music for each mass.

For more information call Nancy Supran at (231) 462-3732.