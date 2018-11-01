Home / News in Brief / Congregational Church to host annual Heritage Bazaar

Congregational Church to host annual Heritage Bazaar

MANISTEE — Manistee First Congregational Church at 412  St. will be hosting their annual Heritage Bazaar from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 10.

The annual Heritage Bazaar will be held on Nov. 10 at the First Congregational Church in Manistee. (Courtesy Photo)

The annual Heritage Bazaar will be held on Nov. 10 at the First Congregational Church in Manistee. (Courtesy Photo)

There will be silent auction, raffle prizes, wonderfully handmade gifts, fall and Christmas decorations, cookies, wreaths and much more!  Our popular Bling booth will be back this year, and we’ve added a stocking-stuffer table, as well as a table with items for our four-legged friends as well.

In addition to our handmade items there will be several vendors this year as well, including Connie’s Creations (all profits donated directly to pancreatic cancer research), Thirty-One, doTerra and Pampered Chef.  Lunch will be available as well from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m..

avatar

Posted by MNA Staff

Related Posts

Leave a Reply