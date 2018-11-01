Congregational Church to host annual Heritage Bazaar

MANISTEE — Manistee First Congregational Church at 412 St. will be hosting their annual Heritage Bazaar from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 10.

There will be silent auction, raffle prizes, wonderfully handmade gifts, fall and Christmas decorations, cookies, wreaths and much more! Our popular Bling booth will be back this year, and we’ve added a stocking-stuffer table, as well as a table with items for our four-legged friends as well.

In addition to our handmade items there will be several vendors this year as well, including Connie’s Creations (all profits donated directly to pancreatic cancer research), Thirty-One, doTerra and Pampered Chef. Lunch will be available as well from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m..