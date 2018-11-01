GARY CLIFTON: We need for strong, dependable people to represent us

TO THE EDITOR:

I strongly support Kathy Wiejaczka for 101st district State Representative. I have known Kathy and her husband Kent for many years.

As a special education social worker, I worked alongside Kathy in her role as special education nurse at New Campus (TBAISD). We proudly served a unique population of students who had severe behavioral challenges. As you can imagine, one must be thorough, compassionate, dependable, conscientious, and hold very special skills to do the work Kathy did.

In addition to her role as nurse, she demonstrates a real concern for all people, listens carefully to their concerns, and works with others to solve problems strategically.

Kathy has stated her priorities clearly – affordable healthcare and prescription drugs, strong public schools, economic opportunity and living wage jobs, infrastructure improvements and safeguarding the environment.

As a first-time candidate, Kathy will bring a needed fresh perspective to Lansing. She has integrity and cares about all of the people she represents. Kathy has the experience, work ethic, and expertise needed for the 101st district seat. You will not see negative ads from Kathy’s campaign and she has strong support from working people and environmental groups. Please vote for Kathy Wiejaczka for 101st State Representative.

Gary Clifton

Retired TBAISD

Manistee