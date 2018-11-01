Judgements of God, Judgement Day

By Dallas Jones

Guest Columnist

When you hear or see “Judgment Day or Judgments of God” does it bring excitement or fear to your mind?

This article is a summary of the Judgments of God that lead His children to the Kingdom of Heaven and its many mansions, glories and blessings that are part of His Great Plan of Salvation.

The apostle Paul explained that God determined when and where each of us would be born on the earth, “And hath made of one blood all nations of men for to dwell on all the face of the earth, and hath determined the times before appointed, and the bounds of their habitation;” (Acts 17: 26 in the Bible)

The prophet Abraham recorded, “Now the Lord had shown unto me, Abraham, the intelligences that were organized before the world was; and among all these there were many of the noble and great ones; And God saw these souls that they were good, and he stood in the midst of them, and he said: These I will make my rulers; for he stood among those that were spirits, and he saw that they were good; and he said unto me: Abraham, thou art one of them; thou wast chosen before thou wast born.”

(Abraham 3: 22-23 p. 38 in the Pearl of Great Price)

Partial Judgment at Death

We learn that at death as each spirit leaves the physical body there is a partial judgment by the Lord that separates the righteous from the wicked. The righteous spirits go to “Paradise” and the unrighteous go to “Spirit Prison” (a spiritual prison caused by sin and a lack of spiritual knowledge and understanding of the Savior’s plan of salvation).

“And then shall it come to pass, that the spirits of those who are righteous are received into a state of happiness, which is called paradise, a state of rest, a state of peace, where they shall rest from all their troubles and from all care, and sorrow. Now this is the state of the souls of the wicked, yea in darkness…

thus they remain in this state, as well as the righteous in paradise, until the time of their resurrection.”

(Alma 40: 12, 14 p. 308 in the Book of Mormon)

Partial Judgment When We are Resurrected

The Lord makes a judgment as to those that will come forth in the resurrection of the Just (first) and the resurrection of the Unjust (second). “And shall come forth; they that have done good, unto the resurrection of life; and they that have done evil, unto the resurrection of damnation”. (John 5: 29 in the Bible)

“Blessed and holy is he that hath part in the first resurrection …. (Revelation 20: 6 in the Bible)

Final Judgment

After the resurrection of all mankind, the great and Final Judgment will take place.

The Savior Jesus Christ will be the final Judge. “For the Father judgeth no man, but hath committed all judgment unto the Son” (John 5: 22 in the Bible)

The apostle John said, “And I saw the dead, small and great, stand before God; and the books were opened: and another book was opened, which is the book of life: and the dead were judged out of those things which were written in the books, according to their works…“ (Revelations 20: 12-13 in the Bible)

We are accountable for our actions here upon the earth. “For we must all appear before the judgment seat of Christ; that every one may receive the things done in his body, according to that he hath done, whether it be good or bad”. (2 Corinthians 5: 10 in the Bible)

Great and Wonderful for the Righteous!

To the righteous the apostle John said, “ Herein is our love made perfect, that we may have boldness in the day of judgment…There is no fear in love; but perfect love casteth out fear…” (1 John 4: 17-18 in the Bible)

Information on the judgments of God are to motivate His children to live righteous lives so that they will receive the marvelous blessings that he has in store for them. So great are these blessings that the apostle Paul declared, “But as it is written, Eye hath not seen, nor ear heard, neither have entered into the heart of man, the things which God hath prepared for them that love him.” (1 Corinthians 2: 9 in the Bible)

