Looking Back for Nov. 2

20 YEARS AGO

Parade a success

As in years past, this year’s Halloween parade in Filer Township was a big hit with everyone who participated, especially the children. Filer Township Supervisor James Espvik said the parade grows each year and that it is a good chance to get people out into the community. This is the fifth annual parade sponsored by the Filer Township Fire Department. About 25 children took part in the parade down Nelson Street as they were led and flanked by the township’s emergency vehicles.

40 YEARS AGO

Eastlake ponders dropping pollution suit

In an action last night all but dropping a suit against Packaging Corporation of America, the Eastlake Village council decided to investigate the possibility of the Michigan Attorney General’s office taking on the lawsuit. Discussion indicated the chances of winning a suit against PCA have greatly diminished in light of several developments including a recent election rejecting a municipal water system; the current results of the Cadillac PBB trial, and a statute of limitations deadline for filing the suit.

80 YEARS AGO

Commission okays sewage plant

Ending deliberations which have continued over an extended period, the city commission last night at its regular meeting voted to accept a federal grant of $126,450 and to issue $160,000 in revenue bonds for the construction of an improved sewer system and a sewage treatment plant as a Public Works Administration project.

Sheriff report

The sheriff’s department was busy during the month of October, investigating 22 complaints and making five arrests, according to the regular report submitted by Sheriff Michael Martin. During the period 642 meals were served to prisoners and 52 male prisoners.

Compiled by Mark Fedder at the Manistee County Historical Museum