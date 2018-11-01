Sheriff’s Office to raise funds for Armory during “No-Shave November”

MANISTEE COUNTY — The Manistee County Sheriff’s Office got itself into a hairy situation, that is, for its second annual No-Shave November fundraiser.

This year, there is a twist.

During the month of November, the sheriff’s office is once again donating funds toward a nonprofit, this year’s beneficiary is the Manistee Armory Youth Project. However, public donations are now being accept toward the cause, and are able to be pledged to a sheriff’s office employee.

Sheriff John O’Hagan said those who wish to donate are also able to do so without sponsoring an employee. He said staff participants will also do some fundraising of their own.

“The end result is picking a nonprofit that can benefit, and the youth is something we are always talking about,” said O’Hagan. “The kids are our future, why not invest in them? (The Armory) does so many projects with kids, we just figured, being a nonprofit, they do not have a steady stream of money.”

Last year, $1,425 alone was raised by participants toward the Manistee County Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Response Team.

Undersheriff Ken Falk said entry for the contest requires a fee for each employee, which will go toward the charity on behalf of the sheriff’s office. They are also charged by the week for “violating policy.”

“The competition went for five weeks,” said Falk. “We are trying to beat (the previous amount) this year. We decided to try some other avenues for raising money.”

Not only are the male employees involved, but women are invited to wear jeans or a hat on duty this month with a donation. Falk said administration is encouraging women to get involved in new ways.

“We are also trying something different to maybe get them out for lunch,” said Falk. “I will sit (at the) desk while they go out, or someone else will sit there. Normally, they stay here.”

O’Hagan said there is typically a standard policy to not grow a beard; however, only minimal rules will apply this month. Beards should be trimmed accordingly, otherwise a fee will be administrated for violations.

“Most of them hunt and take time off for that anyway, but we are pretty strict on the rules. You have to keep it very neatly trimmed,” said O’Hagan. “We are hoping next year we might even be able to challenge some other agencies to get on-board.”

The best part of the competition, O’Hagan and Falk agreed is the chance to allow sheriff’s office employees to have fun, and spend time together.

“We have a tough job to do, we need to release some stress and we need to find ways to cope with what goes on in our lives, too,” O’Hagan said. “This is just sort of that way to connect the dots and let the community benefit. Like the guys said, it’s fun.”

With a successful event last year, Falk said it was a given that they would hold it again this year. Last year, he said there were no “grooming” violations.

The competition will wrap up on Nov. 30 with the grand breakfast, hopefully, with everyone in attendance. A grand prize winner will be announced then. The team will also have giveaways for staff members, and the check will be presented to director Robert Carpenter, on behalf of the Armory.

“The breakfast (at the end of the month) is a good opportunity to get everybody together,” said Falk. “I don’t normally get to see people on midnight (shifts), it’s a good opportunity for them to come in to see people on days.”

To sponsor any staff member send a check for any amount made out to the “Armory Youth Project,” with the officer’s name in the memo line or donate without sponsoring someone, as well.

All checks can be sent to the Sheriff’s Office at 1525 E. Parkdale Ave., Manistee, MI 49660.

“We want to show them that we are human, too. This is our way to give back, reward our guys,” said O’Hagan. “The money raised is for a good cause.”