‘In Their Shoes’ event brings awareness to poverty, homelessness

MANISTEE COUNTY — The sentiment of walking a mile in someone’s shoes has long been used to promote empathy and understanding of others’ circumstances.

The Manistee County Human Services Collaborative Body (HSCB) is asking the community to do just that through their week-long spread of events that will bring awareness to homelessness and poverty in the community.

The events will take place Saturday through Nov. 17, although many resources that will be featured during the week are available year-round.

Judy Crockett, coordinator, said they hope to promote the idea that homelessness and poverty is not something that happens to other people; it can happen to anyone.

“We have many families in Manistee who are one paycheck away from needing help,” she said. “If you’re making $10-12 an hour and pay $850 in rent, and some car payment or maybe childcare, maybe you’re making it. But what happens if you’re sick for a week and you lose a paycheck?”

There will be several events open throughout the week, including the Awareness Through Art window display at Manistee Inn and Marina, which will showcase art created by Manistee Catholic Central high school students with the theme, “What it means to be homeless.”

The Christmas Carol Purse Project asks the community to donate new or gently used purses and backpacks filled with personal care items, and can be dropped off in a gift bag at Mary Sturdevant State Farm Agency in Parkdale.

While some events will only take place during the week, there are plenty of resources that will continue to be offered throughout the year.

Safe Harbor begins on Nov. 3 and continues until March 29, and donations of non-perishable food items are collected year-round at a number of local businesses and food pantries.

Rose Fosdick, director of Manistee County 2-1-1, said that it is important for the events to bring awareness to both homelessness and poverty.

“We started discussions about what we wanted to do to raise awareness about homelessness, and we saw that there is no way to really separate poverty along with homelessness because one rolls right into the other,” she said. “We were really pleased as we put the word out there at how many people stepped forward, and there are a lot of resources that people are just not aware of and we are helping to shine a spotlight on those.”

Fosdick said definitions of homelessness vary among communities, which can be problematic when identifying at-risk families. Some counties do not count families temporarily living with friends and family members as homeless.

“When I look at the definition that the McKinney-Vento (Asstance Act) identifies through the school, their numbers show, I believe, 188 children in the county who have identified as homeless because they count chronic couch-surfing and transitional housing,” she said. “It can look like we don’t have a problem when we look at one definition, but when we look at the McKinney-Vento definition it’s clear that we absolutely do have a problem.”

Fosdick said one of the benefits of the awareness events are the ability to share resources with the community.

“It’s complicated for people to navigate the system and get agencies on the same page, to allow our resources to help people in the best way we can,” she said.

The events will not only benefit those who are homeless or living in poverty. It also provides educational opportunities for others to understand what local families are going through.

The “Breaking the Cycle” poverty simulator is hosted by Manistee County United Way and provides an opportunity for the community to see firsthand what living in poverty is like.

“We want you to stop and think for a moment what they would do if they were in someone else’s shoes,” said Crockett. “How would I want someone to look at me, and what services would be available to help me or my child?”

Wahr Hardware will create a display in front of their store with the message that the homeless are not always easy to see. The display can be seen until Nov. 11.

“You visit a big city like Seattle or New York and you see that their city parks are filled with tents of homeless people,” said Crockett. “In Manistee County, you don’t see that, but those folks are still there. The homeless are not always easy to see.”

Crockett encourages people to get involved by volunteering with the numerous organizations that provide community resources.

“These events show how generous the community is and we want these groups involved to see how helpful their contributions have been, and how much need there is,” she said. “Manistee County residents have huge, generous hearts. When we ask them for help, they step up.”

IN THEIR SHOES SCHEDULE OF EVENTS