Winter’s on the way

Officials warn public to prepare for icy weather

MANISTEE COUNTY — While the month of November has finally arrived, icy temperatures and winter storms are starting approach Manistee County.

Winter hazards awareness week is Nov. 4-10, and local authorities are warning residents to be prepared now before a storm sneaks up and leaves drivers without a shovel, scraper or even worse, with bad tires.

The Manistee County Sheriff’s Office, Michigan State Police, and Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division (MSP/EMHSD) are encouraging Michigan residents to make winter emergency preparedness a priority.

“Winter is well on its way here in Michigan and now is the time to prepare,” said Capt. Emmitt McGowan, deputy state director of MSP and commander of EMHSD, in a press release. “By taking a few extra steps, you will ensure that you and your family are ready before winter weather strikes.”

Severe winter weather poses both health and safety concerns with low temperatures, freezing pipes, propane shortages and even power outages. Authorities are speaking out on ways to prevent potential danger within the home and on the road.

Lt. Brian Gutowski, emergency management coordinator for the sheriff’s office, said people should prepare homes for cold weather by placing plastic on windows to trap heat, and be sure to follow safety measures with space heaters — although they are not recommended by authorities.

“When you think about your home in an area like Manistee, we are prone to severe winter weather,” said Gutowski. “Have extra batteries, flashlights, if you have a generator make sure it is gassed up and ready to go, make sure you have warm clothing if heat goes out and also be sure to know what to do with your pets.”

On Nov. 8 the National Weather Service, Gaylord station, “Winter Talk” series will be held at the sheriff’s office for those in the public who would like to attend. Gutowski said anyone can come and no reservation is required but a Facebook event is posted online, people are recommended to respond if interested.

The event starts at 6:30 p.m.

Attendees will hear a recap of the anomalous April snowstorm, learn how winter precipitation types occur, how to measure winter precipitation, the new snow squall warning and hear a 2017-18 winter recap and 2018-19 outlook.

Gutowski said the public should always be prepared, which includes making sure vehicles are in check and the gas tank is always full in storms, and a kit is put together with items like cat litter, a shovel, jumper cables and cell phone charger.

Parents should also prepare children for cold weather. Local agencies like the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and United Way can help families find coats and other winter gear.

“The most important thing is making sure kids have winter gear,” he said. “We sometimes see people using ovens or stove tops to heat their houses, and that is not recommended. Not only is there a carbon monoxide risk, but a risk of fire in the home. Be very careful.”

To prepare homes for the winter, follow these recommendations:

• Weatherproof homes by installing weather stripping, caulking and insulating walls, doors and windows;

• Insulate water lines in exterior walls;

• Lock in a propane rate now, and have a backup heating plan like a generator or wood stove;

• Gas or oil furnaces should be inspected by a professional. Air filters need to be changed every two to four months;

• The fireplace and chimney cleaned and inspected;

• Install a battery operated carbon monoxide (CO) detector near sleeping areas;

• Clean gutters to prevent ice dams from forming. Clear storm drains along the curb to enable water to drain; and

• Make an emergency preparedness kit with water, nonperishable food, first aid, extra batteries, a battery or hand-crank powered radio, flashlights, extra blankets and warm clothing.

In the vehicle, be sure to follow these safety tips:

• Service the radiator system, replace windshield wipers and refill wiper fluid;

• Replace worn tires and check air pressure;

• Check brakes, brake fluid, the car battery, heater and exhaust; and

• Have emergency items like batteries, battery powered or hand-crank radio, flashlight, windshield scraper, jumper cables, mobile phone charger, shovel, blankets, first aid kit, non-perishable food and bottled water in the event of an emergency.

For more winter weather tips, go to www.michigan.gov/miready.