Council to consider DDA interim director, liquor license for Vogue

MANISTEE — Manistee City Council will consider approving Tom Kaminski as interim director of the Downtown Development Authority, as requested by the DDA board.

The council meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday in the council chambers at City Hall, due to the election on Tuesday.

Kaminski, Manistee County’s former controller/administrator, retired in February after 31 years in his career.

The DDA board voted unanimously on Monday to approve the temporary move, until a new full-time director is selected. The first application review process begins on Nov. 23.

Rachel Brooks, Todd Mohr, Shari Wild, Tamara DePonio and Jim Smith were all at the special meeting.

“What he would do is take on all of the responsibilities that Valerie is doing right now with our financing,” said Brooks, on Monday. “He would also help us with the TIF plan. He would not just be doing administrative work, he would be representing the DDA and helping us get the TIF (plan) renewed.”

They are considering $25 an hour for Kaminski.

The DDA board also submitted a resolution for council to approve a liquor license to the Vogue Theatre — at 383 River St. — through the Michigan Liquor Control Commission redevelopment program.

Council could vote to approve this on Wednesday.

City council is also required by state law to ensure actual expenditures do not exceed budgeted amounts, and adopt an 2019-1 fiscal year-end June 30, 2019, amendment.

Part of the amendment is an $122,000 increase for the 12th Street sewer, which was budgeted for fiscal year of 2018 for $140,000, but ended up cheaper than initially expected.

Another change is a water pilot grant for $331,000 from the MDEQ, which must be expended.

“Only increased expenditures must be explicitly authorized (through) a budget amendment,” stated city manager Thad Taylor, in a memo to council.

Also on Wednesday’s agenda, council will consider approving the Manistee Chippewa 350 Club as a nonprofit, formally recognized by the State of Michigan. The club needs to qualify as a local nonprofit organization through recognition by the Manistee City Council.

Then they will apply for a Charitable Gaming License through the State of Michigan.

Council also will consider modifications to CP-23 Retiree Health Insurance Policy. When it was adopted in February 1999, eligible retirees were required to stay on the city’s health insurance plan to receive a monthly stipend for retiree healthcare.

However, in intervening years — contrary to the policy — eligible retirees were allowed to receive the stipend without remaining on the city’s health insurance plan. All eligible employees elected to receive the stipend and purchase healthcare on the open market.

The stipend has been eliminated in the Manistee Fire Department and Department of Public Works contracts for future retirees, and is a subject of binding arbitration with both police units.

There are seven retirees remaining on the city’s health insurance plan.

Council could take action on Wednesday, to direct staff to modify CP-23 to align with the city’s current practice, allowing retirees on the city’s health insurance plan to receive the monthly stipend, and purchase health insurance on the open market.

“If council concurs with my recommendations, I’ll rewrite CP-23 and present a draft at a future meeting for council’s consideration,” stated Taylor, in a memo to council.

At the end of the meeting, there will be a report from Janice Waterman with the Tree Commission. A council work session is scheduled for Nov. 27, on dogs in city parks and other business.